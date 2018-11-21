Laura Dern, from left, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose in the press room with the award for best television limited series or motion picture made for television for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman admits another season of 'Big Little Lies' could prove difficult. The 51-year-old actress - who portrays Celeste Wright in the HBO series - has crushed fans hopes for a third instalment of the popular show as she thinks it will be too hard to get all cast members back.

She told the latest issue of Variety: "I think it would be hard to get the whole group together.

"But we would love to do it."

The Australian star also opened up about working with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep on the second season, who she called "the queen" and praised for being a "complete pro".

She gushed: "She is the queen.

"I call her the great one.

"It's so good when you see someone that could be resting on their laurels and doesn't, is a complete pro -- comes in, is never late. It's just great to work with that."

Meryl got in touch with Nicole about joining the cast after the show - which also stars Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie) - scooped four Golden Globes.

Nicole recalled: "She goes, 'I suppose now I have to join you.'

And we were like, 'What?' The two of us were just shocked.

"There was no script when Streep signed on. "She hadn't even read it. That's how much she wanted to support us."

Whilst Nicole admitted she was nervous working alongside Meryl, she and Reese wanted to make sure they had the perfect script for the 'Devil Wears Prada' star.

And she also teased that the women have "much stronger" roles in season two, which airs in 2019.

She said: "You're acting opposite the great one. I get nervous anyway - but to be opposite her and not want her to think, 'Who is this amateur?' And also, we want to deliver a series for her that she's great in.

"Reese and I were like, 'We want this for her and for the other women.'

"They have much stronger roles in the second one."

Nicole also admitted that she felt she acted "terrible" in the scene where she is in couple's therapy with her abusive on-screen husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), but that her co-stars reassured her that she may have been shaky because of the "vulnerable" state her character was in.

She said: "When I saw the therapy scene, which people really responded to, I thought I was terrible.

"And everyone was like, 'No, no!' I think it was because I felt too exposed and vulnerable.

"It was probably too much for me to see."