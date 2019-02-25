Nosipho Dumisa. Picture: YouTube Screengrab/Deadline Hollywood

Netflix on Monday announced "Blood & Water" as its second original series from South Africa with Nosipho Dumisa leading the directing team. "Blood & Water" will be a teen-led drama which follows a local teen uncovering her family's secret past and navigating the complicated world of a South African high school.

Dumisa has already made her mark globally, with Nommer 37, which earned her the Cheval Noir jury prize for Best Director at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. She has also been nominated for best picture, among others, in this year's SAFTA awards. The Nommer 37 production team will also be onboard, with Daryne Joshua & Travis Taute writing and co-directing with Nosipho, Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers and Simon Beesley as lead editor.

"Gambit Films and I are so excited to be working with Netflix on this explosive young adult drama, with not only a cool look at strong female leads but also a powerful mystery at its core," Nosipho states. "As a director who loves genre, this series combines the best of so many and isn't shy to delve into the real issues of youth culture, whilst jam-packing it with twists that will keep viewers guessing."

"We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix. Great stories are universal, so we expect this gripping teen drama, with its view on contemporary high school life, to appeal to young adults from South Africa, as well as the rest of the world," said Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals - Europe, Turkey and Africa, at Netflix. Luegenbiehl continues, "Following on the heels of "Queen Sono," "Blood & Water" is the next step in our further investment in original African content and we're excited to explore more projects across the region."

The series is due to start production in 2019 and is expected to launch globally in 190 countries in 2020.