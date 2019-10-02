Nqobile Nunu Khumalo recently won the Best African Actress award at a festival in Amsterdam. Picture: Supplied

Local actress, Nqobile Khumalo was awarded the Best African Actress Award at the recent New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The actress, who has been on the show for three years, plays the character, Hlengiwe Twala, a fierce and cutthroat NFH journalist, on e.tv's "Scandal".

Khumalo was nominated along with other African actresses, like Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Nikki Samonas, Meg Otanwa, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Oma Nnadi and Egyptian actress, Jamila Awad.

The prestigious award.

“I have the great fortune to do what I love, and serve while telling stories. I could not have imagined the world would applaud and embrace my craft. My heart is full," said Khumalo.

In the storyline, which saw Khumalo receive the accolade, Hlengiwe feels compelled to financially take care of her mother, her notorious sister, as well as her sister’s two children. This takes a strain on her finances and she ends up taking loans she can’t afford. The financial burdens leave her distressed and this affects her personal and work life.

"I actually studied journalism, so it's almost as if the role was fulfilling a prophecy that just never came true over my life. It's been an amazing journey and the character shares a lot of my principals and it's been wonderful telling her story," she said.