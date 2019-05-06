Yes, that was a Starbucks coffee cup in front of the Mother of Dragons on tonight's #GameofThrones https://t.co/cFrT0w5bW8 pic.twitter.com/wLGRX8mIip— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 6, 2019
So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w— Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019
Did someone forget their Starbucks? @GameOfThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PjGLdq5u2h— Damon (@Sylar_tv) May 6, 2019
Everyone else: WOW tonight’s episode was crazy!!!— Future News. (@FutureNews2080) May 6, 2019
Me: STARBUCKS CUP ON TABLE!#GameofThrones #Got pic.twitter.com/WwE9pAMSAL
For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH— Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Nick Gurrs (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019
You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019
They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM— Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019
This season alone #gameofthrones has:— sad salsa (@antisansa) May 6, 2019
1. used two different Dany wigs for the same scene
2. forgotten a starbucks cup on the table
3. referred to Gendry’s bastard surname as “Rivers” instead of “Waters”
starbucks in winterfell, gendry RIVERS for some reason, jon not even petting ghost once, missandei dying in chains, sansa's strength being attributed to trauma, d&d truly said fuck it to the entire story huh#gameofthrones— tanvi | got s8 spoilers (@tanviberwah) May 6, 2019