The Starbucks coffee cup in Winterfell Picture: Twitter



Fans got more than they bargained for in the fourth episode of the final "Game of Thrones" season.

An episode that was packed with emotion, intrigued, politics and some odd decisions (by the scriptwriters), has been basically brought down to one scene - a Starbucks cup in front of Daenerys Targaryen in Winterfell.





It has caused an uproar on social media:

Yes, that was a Starbucks coffee cup in front of the Mother of Dragons on tonight's #GameofThrones https://t.co/cFrT0w5bW8 pic.twitter.com/wLGRX8mIip — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 6, 2019

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Nick Gurrs (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

Many fans of the show took offence at how long it took for the show to be filmed and edited, only for there to be a Starbucks cup left in the scene.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM — Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019

In a world where we are used to artistic excellence, especially after watching Beyoncé's "Homecoming" we have come to expect that things would be perfect, especially on a HBO show.





It turns out it's not the first time the show has made errors.

This season alone #gameofthrones has:

1. used two different Dany wigs for the same scene

2. forgotten a starbucks cup on the table

3. referred to Gendry’s bastard surname as “Rivers” instead of “Waters” — sad salsa (@antisansa) May 6, 2019

starbucks in winterfell, gendry RIVERS for some reason, jon not even petting ghost once, missandei dying in chains, sansa's strength being attributed to trauma, d&d truly said fuck it to the entire story huh#gameofthrones — tanvi | got s8 spoilers (@tanviberwah) May 6, 2019

The creators must not be pleased with this and we are certain that HBO will probably make someone pay for this.



