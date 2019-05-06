The Starbucks coffee cup in Winterfell Picture: Twitter
Fans got more than they bargained for in the fourth episode of the final "Game of Thrones" season. 

An episode that was packed with emotion, intrigued, politics and some odd decisions (by the scriptwriters), has been basically brought down to one scene - a Starbucks cup in front of Daenerys Targaryen in Winterfell. 

It has caused an uproar on social media: 

Many fans of the show took offence at how long it took for the show to be filmed and edited, only for there to be a Starbucks cup left in the scene. 

In a world where we are used to artistic excellence, especially after watching Beyoncé's "Homecoming"  we have come to expect that things would be perfect, especially on a HBO show. 

It turns out it's not the first time the show has made errors. 

The creators must not be pleased with this and we are certain that HBO will probably make someone pay for this. 