Reigning Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green. (Picture: Masi Losi/ANA)



Entries for the Miss South Africa 2019 pageant close at 9am on Monday, June 10, after which time no additional applications can or will be accepted.





The Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Women’s Day, Friday, August 9, at Sun International ’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, and will be broadcast live on both M-Net and Mzansi Magic.



There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as a car and other fabulous prizes. The first princess takes home R250 000 in cash, and all 16 finalists receive R25 000.



The 16 finalists will be announced on July 11.

So far, over 1 000 young hopefuls have entered the 2019 competition – more than double the entries received last year.Says Stephanie Weil of the Miss South Africa Organisation: “This year, we wanted the reach to be wider and to give more young women, from any region of the country, the opportunity to take part. In order to achieve this, made the entry process as easy as possible with no forms to download and no regional auditions to which hopefuls had to travel."We also think the record number of entries is due to the fact that Miss South Africa has had a spectacular few years on the international stage. Current Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green was runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant last year while the Miss South Africa Organisation has also produced a Miss World (Rolene Strauss) and a Miss Universe (Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) in three years. Miss South Africa has constantly evolved over time and will always continue to do so," she says.