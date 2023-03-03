Openview introduces pay TV service

Openview is introducing a new service called, Ultraview, that will give viewers the option to access additional content through a paid subscription, while still being able to enjoy the free-to-view services.
This gives viewers more choice and flexibility in terms of the content they can access.
The service is being described as “revolutionary” because it puts power in the hands of viewers, allowing them to decide whether or not to pay for additional viewing.
“Unlike other services, Ultraview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, and pick stand-alone bouquets,” read the statement.
Ultraview launches the “Pride” bouquet on Monday, March 6, showcasing exclusive content for the “curious, bold and diverse”, featuring two channels; OUTtv and Fuse.
OUTtv is a lifestyle channel featuring a variety of LGBTQI+ series, reality shows, documentaries, telenovelas, romcoms and films.
Some of the shows to look out for include “Being Bebe”, “Call Me Mother”, “Gogo For the Gold” and the second season of “Hot Haus”.
“Fuse” seeks to engage with and reflect the interests of younger audiences. It features fresh and exciting content including music shows, movies, Youth TV shows, documentaries and talent shows.
The channel is offering viewers a free three-day trial period, which allows users to explore the content and determine whether it's a right fit for them.
The “Pride” bouquet will be available for R74,99 per month.