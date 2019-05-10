It's been a minute since we last saw him on our screens but Oros Mampufo is back! The star has announced his return to the small screen with a new role on eTV's "Rhythm City".

Mampofu will make his "Rhythm City" screen debut on 16 May as the character of young Eastern Cape-born Banele, a rural Xhosa man whose family relies on social grants to sustain their daily lives. Banele is fascinated by history, particularly African literature and it is this passion that sees his story unfolding after he secured a bursary to study at the Johannesburg Metropolitan University.