Oros Mampofu joins Rhythm City. Picture: Supplied

It's been a minute since we last saw him on our screens but Oros Mampufo is back! The star has announced his return to the small screen with a new role on eTV's "Rhythm City".  

Mampofu will make his "Rhythm City" screen debut on 16 May as the character of young Eastern Cape-born Banele, a rural Xhosa man whose family relies on social grants to sustain their daily lives. Banele is fascinated by history, particularly African literature and it is this passion that sees his story unfolding after he secured a bursary to study at the Johannesburg Metropolitan University.



"I am very excited to join "Rhythm City" and play Banele, Banele is a representation of what society is dealing with, especially students. So it gives me such an honour to play such a well thought out character. Joining Rhythm City is super exciting and I can’t wait to see what the journey has in store for me", said Mampofu.