The latest episode of "Our Perfect Wedding" saw 25-year-old Monique van der Westhuizen from Randfontein say 'I Do' to 26-year-old Venda-born Ndumeliso Radzilani. The couple met while working as geologists for a mining company and were sent for a drilling course together.

"From the minute I walked in, I noticed this guy who has pretty intense eyebrows, especially for a black guy," said Monique.

A week later, she received an email from her soon to be hubby, asking that they keep in touch — their first coffee date was the start of their happily-ever-after.

"The way he looked at me, the way we spoke - it was like he looked deep into my eyes, straight into my soul. That was the day I just fell in love with him," said Monique.

But like many multiracial couples, presenting their love to their families would prove to be a challenge like no other. Luckily for them, Ndumeliso's family was excited to meet their soon-to-be daughter-in-law, with his grandmother saying, "Oh wow! My son. I never thought I'd have a white woman sleeping in my house", but Monique's family found it hard to accept their relationship.

The couple kept their love under-wraps for a year until they couldn't hide it any longer.

"I had to come out and say, 'He's black. Surprise'," and just as expected, her family especially her father just couldn't understand it.

"The biggest challenge I have had to face was not being accepted by her family," said Ndumeliso. "For me that was a very big challenge, getting married into a family that doesn't like you."

The young couple got engaged nonetheless and started their wedding preparations, and her family eventually came around.

On the big day, the bridesmaids wore burgundy infinity dresses and Monique wore white, paired with burgundy shoes.

The groom wore a blue suit and a burgundy tie, while with his groomsmen donned grey suits with matching ties.

Speeches brought tears to the couple's eyes and songs of worship accompanied the praises. During his speech, Monique's father said: "Eric (groom), I hope you won't mind me giving you one more advice. Me and God worked really hard (with Monique), don't mess it up."

"Idols SA" judge, Somizi Mhlongo, who is set to marry his fiance Mohale Motaung this year, took to Twitter to comment on their union.

What a beautiful heart warming wedding. #ourperfectwedding — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 20, 2019

They plan to have their traditional welcoming ceremony later and expect close to 600 guests there. The couple wanted their wedding to be televised to prove that love knows no skin colour and declared their wedding celebration as their perfect wedding.



