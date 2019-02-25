Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie. Photo: Instagram

Radio presenters Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana named as the official hosts of the South African Film and Television #SAFTAs13. The National Film and Television Foundation (NFVF) is proud to announce that the 13th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs 13) will be hosted by seasoned radio DJ Thomas Msengana and media starlight Pearl Modiadie.

The powerful radio duo from Metro FM’s 'Lunch Time Show', the seasoned Thomas Msengana, and award-winning television presenter, radio DJ, actress and producer, Pearl Modiadie, will for the first time be joining SAFTAs as the main hosts.

Viewers can expect a dazzling experience at this year’s SAFTAs, with the awards ceremony being opened to members of the public for the first time.

The SAFTAs13's live show will be broadcast on SABC 2 on Saturday, March 2, from 7 pm, from Sun City Superbowl, Rustenburg, North West Province.

Tickets are available at Computicket.