Harry Shum Jr. won Best TV actor for his role as Magnus Bane in "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments". Picture:PCA/Twitter

The 44th annual People's Choice Awards was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night.

With a total of 43 categories, the only major awards show voted entirely by the public, honours the best in film, TV, music and pop culture.