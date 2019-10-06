The world is obsessed with period dramas. From Vikings to Poldark, Vanity Fair and Young Victoria, we just can’t get enough of shows set centuries ago. But if you notice, there are no African period dramas that tell stories about what life was like on the continent before colonisation. That changes today, thanks to Mzansi Magic’s new drama, Ifalakhe.
Created by Stained Glass Productions, Ifalakhe tells the story of power-hungry kings and their kingdoms, specifically the Okuhle tribe, who wage war against the Khanya people who have been raiding their cattle and killing their women and children. Khombindlela, the king of the Okuhle Tribe, also has to deal with his tribe on the brink of suffering harsh repercussions from a prophecy that hangs over his head.
I spoke to the director, Mmamitse Thibedi about the show, which airs on Sunday on Mzansi Magic at 8pm.