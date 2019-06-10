Pearl Thusi takes the lead in Netflix's first African original series, "Queen Sono." Picture: Supplied/Netflix

Netflix on Monday announced that it has started production on its first original African series, "Queen Sono," an action-packed spy thriller produced by Johannesburg-based Diprente. Pearl Thusi stars in the title role as an unconventional spy working for an undercover South African agency devoted to protecting the people of Africa.

The series will include an all-local cast including Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path. Sechaba Morojele plays Dr Sid, director of the SOG, with Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, playing agents on his team.

Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, heiress of an oligarch family with ulterior motives. Khathu Ramabulana plays Queen’s childhood friend, William, now in a relationship with Enhle Maphumulo’s Nova. Abigail Kubekha plays Mazet, Queen's beloved Gogo, who has always supported Queen - no matter the trouble she gets herself into.

Rounding out the talented supporting cast are Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo.

The six-part series is being produced by Diprente, the Johannesburg-based production company behind "Catching Feelings" and International Emmy nominated "Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola". \

An exclusive look at #QueenSono starring Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, Loyiso Madinga, Khathu Ramabulana & directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope pic.twitter.com/VhNvcqhxP6 — Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) June 10, 2019

Showrunner and Director Kagiso Lediga (named as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People 2019) will be joined by Director Tebogo Malope (Cannes Lions and SAFTA award winner), with both directing three episodes each. The team will be led by Executive Producer Tamsin Andersson.

The series is expected to launch globally in 2020.