'Queen Modjadji' TV series to air on Sunday after Balobedu Royal Council’s court bid dismissed

The Balobedu Royal Council has failed in its bid to halt the Queen Modjadji’ TV series from airing on Mzansi Magic this Sunday. The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the urgent application by the Royal Council, ruling that the matter lacked urgency.

Acting Judge Jacques Minnaar in his ruling said that the applicants The Queen Modjaji VII, the Balobedu Royal Family and Council, did not act in a timely manner, and instead waited until production was completed. “Why did the applicants not, as soon as they became aware of the production, take any steps to halt the production, even more so, as the counsel for the applicant contended where the application is of great cultural, constitutional and public significance? “The series is a work of fiction set many years ago. Each of the episodes will start with a wording ‘Historical drama inspired by true events’.

“Again, it is difficult to comprehend how the legacy, dignity or rights of the applicants and more specifically of the first applicant will be infringed on by this work of fiction,” said Minnaar in delivering his ruling. The Royal Council had argued that it did not approve of the series since neither MultiChoice, who own the Mzansi Magic channel, nor the producer, Duma Ka Ndlovu of Rhythm World Productions, consulted with them to make the series. Meanwhile, the Modjadji Royal Council said they had been consulted and given MultiChoice the go-ahead for the airing of the show.

The Modjadji and the Balobedu Royal Councils are currently at odds with each other when it comes to the matter of succession to the throne. According to MultiChoice, the renowned poet and producer, Ka Ndlovu, through the production of the show aims to give an opportunity for viewers to engage with the Lobedu culture and traditions. The drama series is also going to showcase how Queen Modjadji was able to make rain and is set to debut on Mzansi Magic on July 14, 2024.