10 things we know so far about the 'Love Island SA' contestants

“Love Island” fans have probably already set their reminders for the first season of the South African version, but not a peep has been said about the sexy and hunky singles that will be competing with each other for love and a hefty sum of cash. While we still await the list of contestants, this is what we can tell you. 1. The Islanders are diverse and from all corners of South Africa including, Centurion, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria and Mossel Bay. 2. One of them is a West African cover model who speaks French…Enough said. 3. Some of the Islanders are proud dog owners and love their pets unconditionally. This says a lot about how they’ll treat the love of their life.

4. It seems one of the Islanders is a bodybuilder with two law degrees – and he's looking for someone to spend the rest of his life with.

5. Entering the villa, viewers can also expect some digital gurus, a massage therapist, a personal coach, a rugby player and even a dancer.

6. Rumour has it that a Demi Moore lookalike and a Brad Pit doppelgänger will be gracing our screens with their appearances in the villa.

7. A marketing student fresh from Los Angeles, having worked in the fashion and entertainment industry, is heading to the villa too and she’s single and ready to mingle.

8. A little birdie told us that there will never be a dull moment on the show.

The fun and quirky Islanders that are heading our way, will bring the banter with looks to match!

9. We’ve been told there will be cuties with sexy booties heading to the villa, and viewers are going to fall in love with all of them.

Some of the female Islanders are serious bikini enthusiasts and aren't afraid to flaunt some skin.

All these ladies have got the X-factor and they’re upping the game in the fashion department too.

10. And the boys. Tall, toned and tanned. It seems our male Islanders like it short.

From leopard print to baby blue board-shorts – and none of these boys skipped leg day.

They are all serious about their gym routines.

Tune in to the first episode of Love Island South Africa starting Sunday, February 28 at 8pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).