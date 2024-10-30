12 cynical singles try to find love through astrology in ‘Written in the Stars’

There’s a new dating reality show on the horizon. Viewers will get to witness the astrological matches of the singles in TLC’s “Written in the Stars”. If you enjoy shows like “Love is Blind”, “Perfect Match” or “The Ultimatum”, then “Written in the Stars” is for you.

The audacious dating experiment is set to premiere on Thursday, November 7, at 10pm on TLC (DStv channel 135) and will be presented by award-winning radio broadcaster, podcaster and television presenter, Clara Amfo. It will follow 12 strangers as they put their trust in the zodiac signs to help them find their perfect match. Couples will be matched based only on their birth charts with the assistance of internationally recognised astrologers, Francesca Oddie, a relationship astrologer specialising in birth chart matchmaking, “Queer Cosmos” author, Colin Bedell and “astrologer to the star” and psychic, Michele Knight.

The three astrologers will put forth endless effort to help the contestants get to know one another and, eventually, fall in love because they think they have discovered their ideal astrological match. Shot in Greece, the birthplace of astrology and home to Venus, the Goddess of Love, the new couples will go on bespoke romantic dates designed by the astrologers. Couples will also live together for 30 days (a lunar cycle) in a Greek villa, hoping to make a final commitment and marry in a ceremony on a starry beach.

Will an Aquarius find true love with a Pisces and can a Scorpio resist the charm of a Libra? Meet the singles: Cast of “Written in the Stars”. Picture: Supplied. Toby, 35, is an Olympic bobsledder and Libra who has been single for four years due to his athletic career. He uses dating apps frequently.

Taylor, 24, an Aries from Essex, is looking for “Mr Right” after three failed relationships. Mattia, 32, is a Scorpio from Italy with a jealous streak, now based in the UK and enjoys clubbing. Kayleigh, 32, a plus-size model and businesswoman, wants to find love after being single for two years.

Kelly, 35, an actress and former model, has been single for three years and is open to astrology despite past scepticism. David, 32, known as the “Shirtless Chef” on TikTok, is a Cancer sign seeking a woman who can make him laugh. Ashley, 23, a Sagittarius and fashion model, is sceptical about astrology but remains open-minded in his search for love.

Liat, 29, a Taurus, seeks someone mature and serious and believes she will connect well with Aries, Geminis, Virgos, and Capricorns. Callum, 28, an outgoing Leo from Essex, values personality over looks in a partner. Jack, 27, a Virgo and construction worker, is an old-school romantic who is open to astrology.