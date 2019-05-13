The PJ Twins delivered another operatic masterpiece claiming the final spot on #TeamLIRA. Picture: Supplied/M-Net

The coaches have made their selections and now it’s all up to the fans as 16 The Voice South Africa contenders head into the exciting Live Shows next week to compete for the viewers' votes. Coaches LIRA, Riky Rick, Riana Nel, and Francois van Coke chose the most promising talent for their teams in the Blind Auditions and put them through their paces in the KnockOut Rounds, and then pitted them against each other in the ferocious Battles, and now only the best of the best will get to perform live.

#TeamLIRA will be represented in the Lives by Capetonian singer Krista Jonas (29), the flamboyant Yahto Kraft (18) from Alberton, Sbu Dludlu (34) from Duduza, and The PJ Twins (20) from Bonteheuwel.





#TeamRiky consists of Amy Tjasnik (26) from Cape Town, Durban sound engineer Ross Charles (26), the glamorous Pretoria duo Aura, and the 28-year-old Bitcoin entrepreneur and musician from Port Elizabeth, Eon Claude le Roux.

#TeamRiana’s Talent are Lelo Ramasimong (33) from Johannesburg, 26-year-old industrial designer Elisha James from Pretoria, Pretoria singer and actor Francois Viljoen (30), and Siki Jo-An Qwazi (25) from Port Elizabeth.

And the #TeamVanCoke singers are Daniel Jay (23) from Port Elizabeth, the singing waitress Tasché Burger (18) from Brackenfell, Cape Town payroll officer Anslin Gysman (22) from Filipi, andthe 39-year-old pub singer Chezelle Shahadat from Johannesburg.

Also doing battle against each other in the Strepsils Viewers’ Battle next week in the first Live Show at the Mosaïek Teatro in Fairlands, Johannesburg, will be the Talent rescued by the fans:

For #TeamLIRA: Carmen Basson (20) from Kroonstad

For #TeamRiky: Katlego Makgotlwe (23) from Vosloorus

For #TeamRiana: Soné Joubert (27) from Gordon’s Bay

For #TeamVanCoke: Ashur Petersen (26) from Cape Town

To put Carmen in the Battle, SMS 01 to 33692 or vote for free on the internet at mnet.tv/thevoice

To put Katlego in the Battle, SMS 02 to 33692 or vote for free on the internet at mnet.tv/thevoice

To put Soné in the Battle, SMS 03 to 33692 or vote for free on the internet at mnet.tv/thevoice

To put Ashur in the Battle, SMS 04 to 33692 or vote for free on the internet at mnet.tv/thevoice

SMSs cost R1.50 per SMS, while voting on mobi and web is free. All info on how to vote as well as the terms and conditions for voting are available here. The voting lines opened at 7pm on Sunday, 12 May, and will close on Tuesday, 14 May, at 10pm.



