3 bizarre reality TV shows that we are hooked on

When it comes to reality TV, there are shows that we are addicted to and those we have developed a morbid fascination with. We look at the latter below: Dr Pimple Popper This TLC series with dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee has proven to be a huge hit. She also has a huge following with her videos on social media. As the title suggests, she treats patients with unusual cases of growths on their face or body. Do note, some of the cases will leave viewers a little squirmish.

Aside from Dr Lee being a trusted skincare specialist, she’s always cool, calm and collected, irrespective of what case she is dealing with.

Both season 1 and 2 is currently on the channel.

For those who have a morbid fascination with bizarre health conditions or plastic surgeries that have gone wrong, you should also check out “My Feet are Killing Me: First Steps”, which is also on TLC, and “Botched”, which is currently on E! Entertainment.

Check out the DStv Guide for the airing times of the show.

Banged Up Abroad

A scene from Banged Up Abroad. Picture: Supplied

Forget crime movies and TV shows, this series will leave you speechless.

When people travel to beautiful destinations, the last thing they imagine would happen to them is getting arrested or, even worse, being kidnapped or captured. But these things do happen.

In fact, some Hollywood movies have included these true-life stories. A perfect example is Argo.

Be sure to tune in to the story of company director Robert Pringle, who is sentenced to seven years in a violent South-American lock-up after being pressured by his dealer to smuggle drugs.

Then there is Vivian Carrasquillo, who faces a crash diet in jail after an attempt to raise funds for gastric bypass surgery by becoming a drug mule backfires.

Season 6 is currently airing on National Geographic (DStv channel 181).

Naked and Afraid: XL

A promo shot of Naked and Afraid: XL. Picture: Supplied

A spin-off of “Naked and Afraid”, this series takes the whole survivor hook to the extreme. The show follows a group of people, who have to brave the wilderness for 40 days.

They are not given any clothing, food, water or other items. However, each individual is allowed one or two items of their choosing to make the experience a little easier.

Should any cast member feel like they can no longer go on, they are allowed to withdraw from the competition at any time.

The camera crew are only allowed to step in if there is a medical emergency. In other words, each survivalist is on their own.

Why anyone would willingly put themselves through such hell is beyond me. But with reality TV, anything goes, I suppose!

Season 6 is currently on Discovery Channel (DStv channel 121).

