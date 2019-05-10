Siba knows her way around the city and the kitchen. Picture: Supplied

Not everyone is made for slogging over the stove in the kitchen, but if you don’t know how to cook and want to learn, then watch these cooking shows on Food Network to get you started. Siba’s Adventures Johannesburg on Food Network, Thursdays at 7pm

The show sees Siba Mtongana visit some of the trendiest coffee shops, quirky restaurants, markets and food trucks that serve the latest mouth watering bites. In each episode Siba treats viewers to some of her delicious simple recipes. From food on the go, to dishes for entertaining and family feasts. The show is easy to follow and her recipes are no less than tasty and heartwarming - you definitely be inspired to cook.

The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, various episodes throughout the day

Ree Drummond is an award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author. She’s a firm favourite on the Food Network and definitely knows how to make mouth watering foods within minutes. She’s a home cook and that’s why her easy to follow recipes are a hit, from throw-together suppers to elegant celebrations. The series, set against the incredible story of life at home on her range, is the next best thing to actually sitting on a stool in Ree's kitchen.

And if the show is not enough, viewers can check out her website (thepioneerwoman.com) where she provides step-by step recipes and other specials each month.

Jenny And Reza's Fabulous Food Academy on Food Network from Saturday, May 11 at 9.45pm

These two culinary gurus spread their knowledge and teaching with a smile on their faces as they take their students on a food journey. What’s great about this show is that viewers can learn the very basics that lead up to the art of preparing a good meal. From starters to the intricacies of Mediterranean and Asian recipes, a whole host of delicious spreads are cooked up under the guidance of the celebrity hosts, with plenty of outrageous laughs along the way.