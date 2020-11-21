5 celebrity couples who suffered from the reality show curse

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Some celebrity couples enjoy keeping their relationships private while others put it out there for the world to see. Whether it’s just to make a quick buck or to genuinely showcase their love - we will never know. What we do know is that these celebrity shows made for great TV even though they aren’t together anymore. Here are five of the biggest reality TV breakups: “Khloe & Lamar”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashian“ star, Khloe Kardashian was never the popular sister until she met NBA player, Lamar Odom.

After a month of knowing each other the pair married and their whirlwind love turned into a short-lived reality TV show titled “Khloe & Lamar” which lasted only two seasons.

The reality show showed a seemingly genuine side of the two.

Unfortunately for Khloe, Lamar’s substance abuse and run-ins with the law got the better of him and their relationship ended in divorce.

“Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. Picture: Supplied

At the time they were America’s sweetheart couple.

After three years of dating the singers Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson decided to marry in 2002.

A year later their reality show hit MTV and they shared what it’s like to be a young married pop star couple.

It had three successful seasons until 2005 but then the two headed for spiltsville later the same year, putting an end to the show.

They officially divorced in 2006. Lachey has continued making reality TV, this time with his current wife, Vanessa Lachey (formerly Minnillo) by his side.

The two co-host in Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”.

“Rob & Chyna”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Former couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were once the stars of their own hit reality TV show, "Rob & Chyna."

The series documented their engagement, Rob’s personal health and fitness journey and most importantly their journey to becoming parents to their daughter Dream Renée. This was Rob’s first high-profiled relationship since Rita Ora in 2012.

Just like Rob’s and Blac’s show, their relationship ended too. On the plus side, the show was the most watched unscripted launch of 2016.

"Tamar & Vince”

Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton. Picture: Supplied

Youngest Braxton sister, Tamar had no problem showcasing her life with husband Vince Herbert in their reality show, “Tamar & Vince”.

The show had an incredible five seasons since 2012 which showed Tamar’s music career struggle, the birth of their only boy child, Logan and Vince's health issues.

Viewers were hooked on the show, especially with the way Tamar and Vince played off of each other's personalities.

Unfortunately the couple divorced in 2017 after nine years of marriage and ahead of their season five premiere .

Tamar said they were "living a lie" during their "broken" relationship.

“Total Bellas”

“Total Bellas“. Picture: Supplied

While the show focused on sisters, Brie and Nikki Bella, a major part of the show was heart-throb and ex WWE superstar, John Cena.

Nikki and John dated for six years and shared every bit of their lives with viewers. They eventually split in 2018 after wanting ‘different’ things in life.

Nikki said she did not want John to be uncomfortable with starting a family and decided to end things.

It took a long time before Nikki dated again, but now she is pregnant with dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s child.

The two met on “Dancing with the Stars”. John has also moved on.

He recently married 31 year old, Persian-born, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Check out the latest issue of IOL Television here.

Subscribe to IOL's free digital magazines by emailing the word Digital to [email protected].