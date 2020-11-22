5 reality dating shows we're hooked on

Dating shows have taken on a new meaning in today’s day and age. For couples watching these shows it’s an escape from their own relationship while for some singletons, this is the closest thing to a relationship. Dating shows cough up plenty of drama, scandals, tears and laughter, it's no wonder we can’t get enough of them. Let’s take a look at some of the shows that steal the spotlight and sky-high ratings. “90 Day Fiance” franchise

Tania and Syngin of “90 Day Fiance” season 7. Picture: Supplied

This TLC mega-hit and its many spin offs have fans hooked.

The original show documents the emotional roller coaster ride of couples as they get to know each other better, meet family and friends, plan a wedding and discuss their hopes, dreams and desires in just 90 days.

The couples stories and backgrounds are varied and interesting. Some have huge age gaps, religious differences, language barriers, meddling mothers and cheating allegations.

Trust me, it’s not impossible to spend an entire weekend just binging on episode after episode of one of the eight hit shows.

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”

“The Bachelor” season 24 with Peter Webber. Picture: Supplied

This is definitely not your conventional way of finding love but here we are, and we love it.

The show documents a house full of ladies or men vying for the heart of the chosen “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette”.

The contestants are wined and dined and all they have to do is make sure the bachelor or bachelorette falls in love with them at the end of the show.

It sounds easy to do, but along the way are heartaches, cat fights, gossip, scandalous kisses and so much more.

The original show started in America and will soon be heading into its season 25 with its first Black male lead, Matt James.

At home, we’ve had two seasons of “The Bachelor SA” and the first season of “The Bachelorette SA” coming up.

“Darcey & Stacey”

“90 Day Fiancé” franchise spinoff “Darcey & Stacey” looks at the loveable Silva twins and their respective relationships.

They open the doors to their family life, love and their complicated relationships with Bulgarian hunk, Georgi and 25-year-old Albanian model Florian who may have cheated on Stacey.

No matter how tough it gets, one thing is for sure, the Silva sisters are always side-by-side supporting each other every step of the way.

“Love Island UK” S6

“Love Island UK” season 6 cast.

Set in Constantia Winelands, Cape Town, in a beautiful villa, BAFTA award winning show, “Love Island UK” follows 10 love seeking individuals.

They fight tooth and nail to complete hilarious tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they find the love of their lives.

But that’s not all, there is also €50 000 up for grabs, cat fights and love triangles, that makes it one of the best seasons yet and a must watch.

“The Single Wives SA”

“The Single Wives SA“ season 1. Picture: Supplied

Based on the popular Australian format, “The Single Wives SA” zooms in on six previously married women who have been unlucky in their search for love.

They embark on an expert-led journey of self-discovery and transformation which will give them real-life tools to possibly find love.

Experts Justin Cohen and Mapaseka Mokwele couch the ladies and through each episode we see them shed their fears, and face the stumbling blocks that prevent them from being in a healthy relationship.

