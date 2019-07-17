The cast of "Real Housewives of Dallas". Picture: Supplied

Howdy, ya’ll! The "Real Housewives of Dallas" is reality television gold you do not want to miss out on. After publicly outing myself and my slight obsession with all things Real Housewives last month when I went on about the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" being television gold. I have now got into the latest season of the "Real Housewives of Dallas" and it’s true, everything in Texas is bigger. From the drama to the houses and even the private planes these women jet around in.

This season follows the lives of Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott.

Below are five reasons to watch the new season:

D’Andra Coming Out of Her Shell

Some of the Dallas women are all about their image and what people think of them. In fact, it is so important that three seasons later it is still a huge topic of discussion and cementing their place in “high society” is as important as breathing. Born with a massive silver spoon in her mouth D’Andra has always been a part of high society but is finally living her life for herself. From drinking out of a funnel at a typical Texas showdown, which funny enough seems to be frowned on by some Texans, to making new friends. She is living her best life.

Mama Dee & D’Andra Showdown

Just like the "Real Housewives of New Jersey", Dallas has their very own unofficial cast member who plays a pivotal role in the drama. This season it’s D’Andra’s mother, Mama Dee Simmons. This true southern belle packs a mean punch and does not mince her words. She owns a multimillion-dollar company and is finding it difficult to hand it over to her daughter. Her one-liners are sure to have you laughing your socks off.

D’Andra versuses LeeAnne

It’s always difficult to see best friends become enemies and this time it is no different. A friendship that spans over 20 years turns into a war of words with D’Andra accusing LeeAnne’s fiancé of having an affair and LeeAnne spreading rumours of D’Andra’s alleged financial difficulty.

You Learn Something New Every Episode

If you have never been to Texas or met a Texan, this show takes you to where all the action is. Since tuning in from season one, I have learnt a lot of the culture in Texas and how people in Southern United States live. Like how Rodeo is the official sport of Texas.

Baby Bruin

In this season we see Brandi adopt a baby boy. With the help of her best friend Stephanie, Brandi falls in love with a red-haired baby (Brandi, her husband and two daughters are all redheads) who fits in perfectly with the Redmond’s. The other children of the franchise also bring a comedic element to the show.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" airs on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103) at 6pm from Monday to Thursday.