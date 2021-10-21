'90 Day Fiancé' twins are back in 'Darcey and Stacey' season 2

Twins Darcey and Stacey Silva were so popular on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” that they got their own show. In fact, the second instalment of “Darcey and Stacey” started airing on TLC. Having enjoyed the drama – and then some – that the clothing designer entrepreneurial sisters from Middletown, Connecticut, bring, I won’t lie, I tuned in regularly to the first season.

The glamour-puss sisters are close and do everything together. They live in the same building. Holiday together. Go for the same type of guy: exotic and young. They do their hair the same. Buy matching rides. Well, you get the picture.

Two episodes into the new season, I’m not sure I have the willpower to keep watching anymore, though. Honestly, Darcey’s pity party routine has become tiresome. Stacey, who had her issues with her now-husband Florian Sukaj, a model from Albania, is the more level-headed sibling. She is hoping to be a mom but is worried about fertility issues, given her age.

Meanwhile, when it comes to dating, Darcey has had the worse luck. Her tumultuous relationship with a very controlling Jesse Meester, a model from the Netherlands, was a talking point on the franchise and he became a villain. The emotional baggage from that fallout spilt over into her new relationship with her non-committal British boyfriend, Tom Brooks.

Again, she was left in tears, which was seen in season one of “Darcey and Stacey”, and she ended up blocking him. Why does she keep chasing after the wrong men? You would think she would see those red flags a mile away by now. But she doesn’t. If her woes with her Bulgarian fiancé Georgi Rusev, who is a fitness model and masseuse, is anything to go by, I foresee plenty more tears.

Perhaps she needs to resume the therapy sessions she started in season one? The constant pandering to Georgi, who is happy for her to pay the pills while he hides money in his sock, is ridiculous. It’s as if she is a glutton for punishment. I cringed when I watched her ask him if he loves her and he was so dismissive of her emotions in episode two.

Yes, she has insecurity issues from her past. But, for crying out loud, instead of going for those plastic surgeries, invest in therapy. Given that they are 40-something, you would think they have learnt a few life lessons by now. If you want to know what not to do in a relationship, watch the show. Otherwise, invest your time in something that doesn’t leave you frustrated by the constant tears and arguments.

Below are some fan reactions to the show: @bizgrrl tweeted: “Oh wow Georgi lied to Darcey about the divorce being finalized.. yikes #darceyandstacey @DarceySilva ” Oh wow Georgi lied to Darcey about the divorce being finalized.. yikes #darceyandstacey @DarceySilva — bizgrrl (@bizgrrl) October 14, 2021 In another tweet, @bizgrrl asked: “Why did @DarceySilva spend $50 grand US on Georgi! You can't buy someone's love. #darceyandstacey”