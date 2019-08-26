Nokubonga Cele and Mukelani Ntanzi. Picture: Twitter

In this week's "Our Perfect Wedding", Nokubonga Cele and Mukelani Ntanzi from Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal reminded viewers of how beautiful African traditions are. Mukelani spotted his "rib" from afar in 2000, and he decided to find out who she was. He then sent his delegation to her family as per tradition to declare his love.

"I was confused. He then explained that he once saw me at a ceremony close to his house, he was intrigued and wanted to know me," said Nokubonga.

With the return of the beads, the Ntanzi family celebrated with the neighbourhood at the prospective marriage.

"A lot of hearts were broken because there were plenty of guys who wanted to date me," said Makoti.

But reality quickly set in for the unemployed Mukelani, when he realised he wouldn't be able to buy the goods asked for by her family.

However, he soon found a job at the same place and was able to meet their requirements.

The couple also had their challenges – both lost their parents.

But through love, they came out victorious and wanted the world to share in their celebration of love.

The couple staged a two-day wedding, starting with their white wedding where the bride wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with sequins, paired with white sneakers while her bridesmaids wore peach-coloured dresses.

The groom and his bestmen wore three-piece navy blue suits with peach bow ties, with Mukelani wearing a chequered version.

They hosted the ceremony and reception at the same area, where they exchanged their rings and vows.

"There were elders and children in attendance and most of them are from the rural areas, so they've never seen people kiss live. They've only seen that on TV," said Mukelani, building up the courage to the kiss.

The reception was followed by speeches, including one from Mukelani's brother.

When your future is too bright but you don't have a proper direction in life. #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/FSF0sC1imR — Mullert_14 (@MulamulaT) August 25, 2019

The sunglasses!!! yoh ja neh 😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/9LcTg1DDot

Continuing with the festivities, the couple did things differently by cutting and feeding each other the cake first, then gifting each family representative with a single-tier before the throwing of the bouquet and toasting their love.

While the feasting continued, the couple went to change into their isiZulu attire.

And as part of the traditional ceremony, the bride would be asked in public if she loves the groom and she would dance in response to the question, blowing a whistle and throwing a grass mat in agreement.

After the eventful day one, day two was to receive the bride into the groom's home, which continued the traditional wedding on a larger scale. The second part of the gifting ceremony continued for the groom's family, gifting even those that have passed on, and the couple was dressed in a red and white modern traditional attires.

Song, dance and food were the order of the day, and only then could the newlyweds take pictures with their team that was dressed in their isiZulu attire.

The couple's wish of being on the show was achieved and dubbed their special day as their perfect wedding.