Alyssa Conley details lack of support received on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars’ following injury

Local Olympic athlete Alyssa Conley saw her time on “Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars” come to an abrupt end after she injured her knee on the show. In the latest episode of “Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars” in Seychelles, viewers got to see the twist that led to Conley’s early exit from the show.

Host Katlego Maboe during the episode said Conley had to be “rushed” back to South Africa after injuring her knee. However, the athlete has detailed in several videos posted on Instagram that she was only flown home two days later and received little assistance from production following the injury. “I wish I was flown home immediately (as said on the show), but I was only sent home 2 days later and what a challenging 2 days it was. After my MRI scan I had to fend for myself, no pain medication, I slept on the couch, my room was on the second floor with no lift and I had to walk on this leg to get meals,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Conley 🌈 (@a.c_speedstar) The videos were taken after the injury but only posted after the episode aired due to not being allowed to post while on the show. In the first video, Conley revealed she only saw a doctor 15 hours after her injury happened and only given pain medication. In a video, she shared: “Staff from the major brands that’s part of the show are here, but no one is sending Alyssa a message to say are you okay?”

Conley visited a local hospital but in her videos shared details of her tough, unexpected journey. “What I’m mad about is the treatment thereafter, it’s not I’m an eliminated contestant and can fend for myself, I’m an injured contestant by your game that you designed. So to me it makes no sense for me to fend for myself,” she said. The contestant had no one by her side to do simple things like pack her bags before she left, so she had to hop along and make it through.

People in the industry who were shocked to hear about the lack of support she received on the show took to her comments section. Alyssa Conley’s Instagram post comment section. Picture: Screenshot Actor Clint Brink commented that this is how individuals in the entertainment industry have been treated. “This is how we’ve BEEN experiencing treatment in the SA ENT IND. Your well-being is not as important as their schedule & their product.

“I am gutted for you & completely disappointed that this type of behaviour is still so prevalent. I’m sorry Superstar,” wrote Brink. Siv Ngesi labelled the production as “greedy, selfish and heartless”. “I’m not surprised by any of this … they are greedy, selfish and heartless ‘humans’! Their time will come! I’m so sorry ❤️” wrote Ngesi.