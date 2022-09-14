An apology, sangoma visit and night on the town - all is well with the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'

Say what you like about winemaker Thato Montse but her apology to her "The Real Housewives of Cape Town'' co-stars - Lue Mommy and Mrs Leo - is commendable. Following the drama that went down at her little event at her temporary home, Thato, during her sit down with Rooksie, acknowledged her wrongs and shared how she was open to meeting with Lue and apologising.

The apology went down at RushTush’s baby shower, which was planned by Beverely Steyn and Lue. Pity she couldn't make her “surprise baby shower”. Pregnancy has been keeping RushTush in her bed and away from the ladies. Ladies… this may hurt, but it has to be said… Rushda sees y’all as colleagues working on a reality show together… NOT as her friends… #RHOCT #RHOCapeTown pic.twitter.com/wn6PmZcOve — Rea (@bbygalrea) September 11, 2022 Thato can be her own best friend, but when Lue pointed out that she was “mean”, she took the opportunity to apologise to her for telling her to leave her event and for not treating her kindly. Lue was certainly taken aback by Thato’s apology. She even noted it in her diary that she hadn't expected it to come so soon.

Lue was expecting the drama to go on but Thato dimmed that wrong light and disappointed#RHOCT #RHOCapeTown #REalhousewivesofcapetown pic.twitter.com/J6ji1TS2FH — 👑Brownie🌸 (@RealVeroch) September 11, 2022 Mrs Leo may have thrown the first punch, however, Thato admitted that she went below the belt when she aired her husband’s dirty laundry, prompting her to also issue an apology to Mrs Leo. On a different note, kudos to Beverley for supporting Thato Wines by wanting it to be included in the baby shower and for allowing her to re-introduce the wine to the ladies. It was good to see the ladies kiss and make up, well, until the next squabble, that is.

Something is brewing between Camilla and darling Beverley. The two joined Thato for a sangoma session, where the ladies got readings. Both Camilla and Beverley loved their readings as they felt like it really confirmed things in their lives. Beverley was extremely happy to be told she was “gifted” during her reading, which is something that didn't pop up during Camilla’s, who has been telling us all season long about her “sixth sense”. However, the “Queen of Constantia” was told about her “generational wealth”, much to her delight, as she explained that while she had her inheritance, she had also worked hard for her money and had investments in place for what she calls “generational wealth”.

Following all the tension that “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” has been experiencing, they certainly deserved a night out on the town, and Mrs Leo came through on that front. One thing about Loveline when she hosts she goes all out #RHOCT #RHOCPT pic.twitter.com/5AkZ3foAxH — Nqobile Fezile Busisiwe Shezi (@Nqobile_Cheezie) September 11, 2022 Mrs Leo invited her girls out to a nightclub, and had everyone get ready at her place and even had make-up artists for her girlfriends. As some of the ladies got ready upstairs, Beverley, who was not in a party mood, opened up to her good friend Mrs Leo.

Mrs Leo was quite the supportive sister to Beverley, who explained how nasty a fight with her daughter Giselle had gotten, resulting in her being served legal letters. Beverley explained she simply asked for her car back, and things have just gone south between her and Giselle, who is now siding with her ex-husband. The night out on the town was certainly an event for the ladies, especially Camilla, who hasn't been out since the 90s. For a girl who doesn't usually hit the clubs, she certainly looked the part.