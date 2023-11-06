Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

Andy Cohen wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to join the 'Real Housewives'. The former 'Suits' actress - who relocated to Montecito in California with husband Prince Harry after they stepped down as working senior royals three years ago - is at the top of the producer's wish list for a new cast addition.

Asked if he was dreaming about future additions to the franchise at BravoCon 2023, rather than list a city, Cohen said: "If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting." However, Markle - who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with Harry - may have to move house before she's eligible for a permanent role in the series because Cohen is currently happy with the current crop of 'Real Housewives' shows, Orange County, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Dubai, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac and Salt Lake City, as well as 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'. The 'Watch What Happens Live' host told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Every time Bravo calls and says, 'What do you think about developing here or there,' I do feel like we're very good right now.

"You might laugh at me if I say we don't want to oversaturate the market because there are 10. "I think we're very good right now. It's a good moment in 'Housewives' world." Meanwhile, Cohen confirmed he is currently single and focused on his two children, Ben, four, and 18-month-old Lucy, but is hopeful of finding a partner.

He said: "Well, I have found the two greatest loves of my life with my kids. "Listen, dude, I am on Hinge, Grindr, Tinder and Raya. "Something's gotta hit. My number's gotta hit here."

This wasn't the only reference Cohen made to the Duchess of Sussex during BravoCon, as he also expressed his regret at not interviewing her before she married Harry.