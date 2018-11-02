Anele Mdoda Picture: INSTAGRAM/ ANELE MDODA

M-Net Friday announced that the third season "The Voice South Africa" will be hosted by the effervescent, always-colourful radio and television star Anele Mdoda. Anele, a self-proclaimed superfan of the popular television franchise, will take on this coveted role when the show’s Blind Auditions kick off later this month. Along with the new host comes a new venue for the pre-recorded rounds of "The Voice South Africa" Season 3.

The Blind Auditions, Battles and Knockout rounds will unfold at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, where more great surprises await the phenomenal talent.

“Sho, I still can’t believe I’m going to be the host of such a massive M-Net production,” Anele said.

"I love, love, love The Voice. There is a very special camaraderie among the coaches, host and talent. Everyone does their best to make everyone else look and feel good. It’s friendly, it’s warm, it’s me! I am truly blessed that M-Net is giving me this opportunity and am excited to be there when red chairs turn to change people’s lives.”

During the Blind Auditions, Anele will be in the wings to experience the talent's big moment with their friends and family.

The Season 3 coaches will be announced next week.