Annie is on the war path after Jojo's betrayal in latest episode of ‘Real Housewives of Durban’

The third season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” has viewers glued and religiously tuning in to every new episode that drops on Showmax. This week, the popular reality show once again trended after another piping hot episode that managed to answer a few burning questions viewers had.

For a change, wife to Durban’s nightlife mayor (Kgolo Mthembu), Annie Mthembu, has been trying to forge a friendship with Jojo Robinson. Viewers have seen the two housewives open up to each other, with Annie revealing her struggles with her “lazy eye” and being bullied, and there seemed to be a working friendship between the ladies this season. After watching the third episode, things around that friendship might just change. Annie took to her Instagram stories and shared her thoughts on Jojo not coming to her first and telling her what was said about her by Sane during their meet-up.

The “private chef” is still around and this time had plenty to say about Annie being a PA who “slept her way to living in a mansion”. “Wow. Just watched the scene with Sane, Jojo and Nonku. And while I didn’t expect Nonku to have my back, Jojo just sat and listened to this hun trash me? “And then didn’t even bother to tell me about it but afterwards just went to another event and told other people?”

Annie reveals she is not too happy that Jojo did not have her back when Sane was trash-talking her on the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Durban”. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot “And she seemed so happy to share this tea with everyone? Wow Claps once. It’s giving Frenemy. Reunion let’s kick it,” wrote Annie. Jojo must have caught wind of Annie’s post because she asked her followers to stop sending her “screenshots of peope’s sh*t”. Jojo’s cryptic post about not wanting to see people ranting after being exposed for not having Annie’s back. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot “I block people for a reason. I’m just living life building my mansion. I’d rather not see people ranting. Everyone has their own opinions and that’s fine, we don’t all have to agree or see things the same way, it doesn’t affect me,” she wrote.

