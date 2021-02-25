Are these guys ready to suit up for battle in ‘The Bachelorette SA’?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that South Africa has met the suitors of “The Bachelorette SA”, several of the guys reveal their strategy to sweep Qiniso Van Damme off her feet and into their arms. They were asked the following questions: 1) You are up against several rivals, how are you planning to catch Qiniso’s eye? 2) This show isn't just about laying on the charm, it is about finding a deeper connection, too. Which of your traits will aid you on this journey? 3) On a scale of 1 - 10, how much of a romantic are you?

Below are some responses:

Kganya Rapoo - (23, Johannesburg)

Kganya Rapoo. Picture: Supplied

1) How am I going to pull off the great heist? Haha. To be honest - by just being myself! I absolutely revel in the joyous authenticity of my personality, energy and excitement for life.

And really, it is being myself that I hope will capture the heart and love of our dearest Qiniso ‘Say My Name’ Van Damme!

2) High energy, high vibration! I think the fact that I’m up and about, always alive and living is a definite plus, is the sort of stuff that may pique Qiniso’s interest.

3) Haha, I’d say a solid 8. I think I’m the very cute, sentimental, thoughtful type, which has its strengths!

Brad Newton - (29, Johannesburg)

Brad Newton. Picture: Supplied

1) It will be slightly daunting competing against multiple guys for Qiniso's heart.

The goal would be to focus on my own plan and limit thinking about what the other guys and intending to do.

My plan would be to try to stand out a bit during the earlier stages of the show. I think I've got a great chance.

The beautiful bachelorette appears to be outgoing, fun, adventurous and confident.

I believe that I share many of these characteristics as well. We could have a lot in common, which would be a good start. I enjoy surprises and keeping things interesting.

2) I agree, it's all about seeing whether there is a possibility for a long-term connection.

The following of my traits may assist: Honesty and openness, I have the belief that teamwork is vital, growing and learning together as a couple is beneficial and I usually commit and take relationships quite seriously.

3) I’m a 9/10. Having a romantic side involves thinking about what makes your partner happy. It could be the smallest of things.

Heading out on an unexpected picnic, heading to an exotic location, hiking together, taking your partner to places they've never seen before etc.

I think it's more about the gestures than anything else. It's a pretty important part of a relationship.

Dylan Heneck - (29, Cape Town)

Dylan Heneck. Picture: Supplied

1) I’d say being honest is my only tactic. Cheesy, I know, but if we like one another based on the true representations of ourselves, then great.

2) Telepathy is probably my only hope of finding love.

3) Ten. I once braved the six-hour drive from Cape Town to Mossel Bay just to meet a girl.

Ruan Meyer - (26, Bloemfontein)

Ruan Meyer. Picture: Supplied

1) The competition is definitely going to be fierce but I think going into this with a fully drawn gameplan is not going to get anyone anywhere.

This is after all about Qiniso and what she wants.

All I can do is be myself and hope that I have certain traits that she might find appealing.

I've been told that I have an authenticity about me that can come across as pretty charming.

I'm hoping that just being real with a dash of funny can put the sweeping into motion.

2) I have a good sense of humour. My dad’s jokes are on point.

Pair that with my dorkiness and my oh-so-seductive Afrikaans accent, I might just have what it takes to form a great connection with Qiniso.

3) I am both a 1 and a 10 when it comes to romance.

Sometimes I completely lack in the romance department and will consider playing computer games a good date but, when I feel the love, I would whip out the fondue, candles, wine and some good music.

Lunga Kupiso - (30, Eastern Cape)

Lunga Kupiso. Picture: Supplied

1) Naturally, as guys, we tend to be competitive once there are other guys involved.

Walking into the mansion, I immediately realised that the guys here are from all walks of life so the best thing is to just be myself and hope that it will be enough to get her attention.

Authenticity always wins. Besides, the good genes that my mother shared with me and the height, I knew that I would complement her on every magazine cover. Hopefully, we will figure out if we are compatible enough to build that next together.

2) I traditionally struggle to open up to people and time usually is my comforting tool but nothing about this journey is normal and so I am going to just jump in and rely on faith that it could all turn out to be the best decision I have made in trusting a stranger with my most vulnerable self. Fingers crossed.

3) 1- 10 is not enough for a hopeless romantic. I believe in words of affirmation and quality time being the primary ingredients to a relationship that has a lasting spark.

So I always do my best to make sure that you know what you mean to me through actions and gifts.

I write letters, poems and carpool karaoke while on a surprise road trip to a never-been-to destination.

Justin Lakey - (26, Johannesburg)

Justin Lakey. Picture: Supplied

1) I’ve always loved to be different and stand out from a crowd and that’s just by being unapologetically myself. So my plan is to grasp her attention and keep it focused on us, allow her to have fun and be comfortable in my space and vice versa.

2) I truly have so much to offer, the experiences and intellectual fun I’m able to show her, will definitely surprise her. I’m keen on learning who Qiniso is in her true essence.

3) I am a 10/11, most folks don’t know this but I’m a hopeless romantic. I thoroughly enjoy going above board for someone I fancy. I’m that “surprise dinner where I get you a lovely gift to wear to a secret dinner location” type of guy.

Kyran Wright - (32, Cape Town)

Kyran Wright. Picture: Supplied

1) I think it's important to recognise that you can't force a connection and that finding a suitable partner is a two-way street, it needs the other party's willingness to succeed.

That being said, in order to kindle any type of spark, I will aim to put my best foot forward in an authentic manner that is true to myself, values and personality- fate will decide the rest.

2) People often struggle to put me into a box in terms of personality and stereotypes so I'm hoping that my unique interests, passion and personality will be appealing to Qiniso.

A relationship is about more than just physical chemistry and I need to cast away any shyness and show my true self.

3) I'd put myself at an 8 or 9. I believe that for a relationship to endure in the modern world there needs to be frequent gestures (both grand and small) of romance to keep the flame alive and avoid taking one another for granted. I am deeply sentimental when it comes to emotions.

Henk Nel - (28, Piet Retie)

Henk Nel. Picture: Supplied

1) Firstly I want to see if there is a spark and attraction. If there is then honesty is the best policy. I'm a big lad with a small heart.

2) This journey is also about finding a deeper connection with myself. If I can just be open and honest there will be nothing to hide.

3) I personally think I'm a 6, but I've been told I'm a 9. People see "romantic" differently. Some people like flowers and gifts and others like moments.

I want to make my partner feel special and I have my own way of doing that.

Read this story and more in issue 6 of IOL Television here