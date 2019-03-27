The Lebo Mathosa Story. Picture: Supplied

BET Africa is searching for South Africa’s next big talent for the role of a lifetime: starring as the iconic Lebo Mathosa in a ground breaking, locally produced television series. The Lebo Mathosa story is a drama series that tells the story of how a young, shy and ambitious girl transformed herself into a power house in the music industry at the height of the country’s social transition.



Auditions for "The Lebo Mathosa Story" will take place at the Sky Rink Studios (132 Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107) on Sunday, 31 March 2019.

Hopefuls are encouraged to arrive at the venue before doors open at 08:00 AM CAT and must be between the ages of 10 and 14 years as well as 20 to 30 years to audition for the younger and older Lebo Mathosa.



BET in Africa is searching for the ultimate entertainer: someone with a powerful voice, eye-catching dance moves and a sense of fashion that would make Lebo Mathosa proud. The winning actress will land the role of a lifetime as BET in Africa becomes the first network to bring the highly-anticipated biopic to life.



The biopic is based on the singer’s incredible life story and will take viewers on a journey to the 1990s at the beginning of the South African kwaito revolution. Mathosa spiralled to fame as a lead member of the pioneering kwaito group, Boom Shaka, before pursuing a solo career and becoming a household brand.

She was renowned for her unapologetic demeanour, her provocative dance moves, her edgy fashion sense and her trendy hairstyles. Her success quickly earned her the title of “The New Madonna of the Townships”. Lebo went on to climb charts and win a number of the industry’s biggest awards. She also performed at some of the country’s most historic events, including a memorable show at Nelson Mandela’s 85th birthday party.



The biopic is a collaboration between BET in Africa and the Lebo Mathosa Foundation which is dedicated to empowering young talent. The Gauteng Film Commission and Department of Trade and Industry has endorsed the project that aims to celebrate the star’s meteoric rise to success in a six-part miniseries co-produced with Ochre Media and set to air on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) in September 2019.



For more information on how to enter the auditions visit BET Africa.