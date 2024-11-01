Bala family feud: Zwai and Phelo clash over family brand rights

Sibling drama on “The Bala Family” has hit a raw nerve with viewers, spotlighting some long-standing rifts within the famous family. The latest episodes put Phelo Bala at the heart of the action, grappling with both family expectations and accusations about his problematic behaviour.

His siblings, particularly Zwai and Pinky, haven’t held back in addressing Phelo’s alleged drinking issues and his tendency to discuss family affairs with outsiders. With old wounds reopened, the Bala family brand and relationships are on the line. One of the biggest shocks this season was Phelo’s admission to feeling like an outsider. Learning that he doesn’t share the same father as the rest of the Bala siblings has left him wrestling with his place in the family, and he’s decided he wants to carve his own path outside of the “Bala” brand.

Zwai, however, took a firm stand against this, telling Phelo he can’t use the family name for any business activities. A viral clip shared by social media user @brainzbhungane captured Zwai’s decision in action. In a 2019 email, Zwai laid down the rules, explaining: “Dear Phelo, your business opportunities were and are still highly due to the strength of the brand Bala, which you were afforded access to.

“Again, you’ll agree that this is way more than just a regular surname as it has immense value carried mostly by its reputation. “A lifelong investment went into this brand. To cut to the chase, I think it is only fair of me to afford you the opportunity to willingly surrender the use of brand Bala for commercial use without taking legal steps.” #TheBalaFamily



— Sihle (@brainzbhungane) October 27, 2024 Speaking with “Drum” recently, Zwai clarified that this reality show isn’t just about family feuds; it’s an effort to tackle the challenges they’ve been avoiding. For him, getting everything out in the open is a necessary step toward reconciliation. The show’s popularity has sparked a range of opinions, with some fans labelling Zwai as controlling or even a “bully”. Zwai responded: “It is not about being the eldest and wanting to tell people what to do or to control them in any way. I am definitely not a bully ... I have always been an activist who detests bullies, and that is why I have a problem with the most popular religion because it is often the poor who are taken advantage of.”

According to Zwai, the conflict over the Bala name isn’t about sibling rivalry but rather protecting a legacy that took years to build. He revealed that he’s been addressing Phelo’s behaviour for nearly a decade. “Everyone is busy talking about the 2019 email that I wrote to Phelo, but there is one from 2014 talking about the same issue. Into ka Phelo nokunxila has been going on for years, it’s not new,” he said. “This is not tough love, it is business. I am simply talking about not using the surname Bala for commercial use. That should not be a problem because he does not even use Bala on his ID. This is not a popularity contest, it’s about our family,” he added.