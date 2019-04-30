Babes Wodumo and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied

More truths are revealed on the latest season of "Behind The Story", as the popular series returns in a new home on BET Africa (DStv channel 129).



After successful previous seasons, Pearl Thusi returns as host, putting some of South Africa’s biggest celebrities in the hot seat telling their stories like never before on screen.





Behind the Story premieres on Wednesday,15 May at 22:00.

Viewers can expect a "tell all" sit down exclusive between Pearl Thusi and some of South Africa’s most sought-after and controversial personalities including Gqom queen Babes Wodumo, television and radio personality Ntando Duma, award-winning hip hop rapper AKA, "The Big Secret" host Masechaba Ndlovu and legendary DJ Ganyani.





These personalities will be given a platform to share their life journeys as they give viewers an exclusive to parts of their life that have never been exposed in the public.

In each of the 13-episodes of "Behind The Story", host Pearl Thusi will delve into discussion with the celebrities touching on their careers, personal lives and some headline stories that the personalities have faced since being in the limelight.





This will also be the first sit down televised interview with Durban singer Babes Wodumo since she made headlines for an Instagram post that shocked the continent. Ntando Duma reveals her Twitter altercation with the father of her child, while Masechaba Ndlovu shares her views on her up-coming journey after radio and DJ Ganyani takes his first in-depth discussion something he has never done in the media.



