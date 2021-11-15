Berry and Karabo ready to battle it out on 'Idols SA' finale

Rising stars Berry and Karabo are preparing for the biggest battle of their career as the official countdown to the “Idols SA” finale begins. On Sunday night's episode, S’22Kile gave Mzansi a taste of what she has to offer, performing her first original single, “Falling”, before bowing out gracefully.

After having made it to the top three, S’22Kile is not walking away empty handed. She was scored herself a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records. Karabo and Berry reminded the fans why they were still in the competition. Karabo and Berry. Picture: Supplied The top two finalists also wowed the audience and judges with their new singles. Karabo’s spiritual song “Hosanna” was a hit with Randall Abrahams, who said she knocked it out of the park, while guest judge Msaki called Karabo’s voice “anointed”.

Berry also impressed the judges with her Zulu single, “Ungowami”, with both Unathi Nkayi and Msaki commending her for treating the language with reverence and respect. The remainder of the show took fans down memory lane, with the dynamic duo revisiting songs they had performed earlier, including their audition songs. Karabo sang “Ndidinge” by Cici, while Berry sang “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack.

Their last performance was a reboot of the Showstopper week, with Karabo performing Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Berry bowling over Msaki with Christina Aguilera’s “Something’s Got A Hold On Me”.

The pair will return to the stage next week to revel in their success while performing for the last time during the finale.