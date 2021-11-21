Berry wins 'Idols SA' season 17

After beating out thousands of hopefuls and her fellow top 10 contestants, Berry is the winner of “Idols SA” season 17. The 30-year-old mother cried tears of joy as host ProVerb announced she had won this year’s edition of the show, as she and runner-up Karabo embraced.

More than 12.5 million votes were cast this week, with the public making Berry an instant millionaire, courtesy of Mzansi Magic, Old Mutual, Darling Hair and Vodacom. Of course, along with the rest of the top 5, she also scores a recording deal with the iconic Kalawa Jazmee Records. She also walks away with a slew of other prizes, namely: a Renault Kiger valued at over R269 000, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, a Bachelor of Business Administration bursary valued at over R260 000 from Regenesys Business School and R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB Plan.

For the Capetonian, this moment is the culmination of 22 years of nurturing her talent and dreaming of making it big. Earlier this year, she joined 15 000 other "Idols SA" hopefuls to, just one more time, take her shot at stardom and audition for the show.



To think that part of the 12MILLION+ VOTES received were from you, for her, is just heartwarming.



This was not Berry's first time standing on the Idols SA stage – way back in season 6 in 2010, she had reached the top 30 before being eliminated from the show. This often prompted judge Unathi Nkayi to remark that she was an inspiration to those who doubted themselves.

Tonight’s announcement came after an evening of entertaining performances by some of SA’s most popular musicians, including Musa Keys, Sir Trill, Mafikizolo and Oskido, who shared the stage with Idols SA season 16 alumnus Ndoni and Meez. Season 16 “Idols SA” winner Zama performed “‘Is’thunzi”, from her debut album, ‘In the Beginning’, while the rest of this season’s top 10 returned to the stage one more time for electrifying performances. Karabo, who first auditioned for the competition as a shy 17-year-old back in season 12, may have not won the competition, but she certainly left a lasting impression.

She also walks away with over R200 000 in prizes, namely: R50 000 in an Old Mutual Money Account, R50 000 cash from Vodacom, R50 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers and a Regenesys Business School bursary for a Higher Certificate in Business Management worth R87 000. Commenting on this year's competition, Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said the talent had been truly exceptional and she was proud to be associated with a vehicle that season after season uncovers the talent South Africa has to offer. "Congratulations to both Berry and Karabo for making it this far in the competition.

“I am blown away by their talent and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for them as they join a long line of Idols SA winners who have since become celebrated stars. “’Idols SA’ has been making dreams come true since inception and as Mzansi Magic. “We are proud to have given the contestants a platform to showcase their talent,” she said.