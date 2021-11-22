Berry’s incredible journey to taking 'Idols SA' crown

The cat is definitely out of the bag, and after 12.5 million votes cast this past week, 30-year-old Berry was was ultimately crowned the season 17 “Idols SA” winner. Real name Berenike Trytsman, who hails from Cape Town, beat 15 000 other Idols SA hopefuls to snatch the coveted title, walking away as an instant millionaire with an assortment of other prizes including a coveted recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

Berry’s journey, like many, was not an easy one from receiving harsh remarks from the judges to many memorable moments and performances on the show. Let’s take a look at her journey on the show until her last night. Berry is a second-time lucky contestant who auditioned with “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack and was declared the performance of the day by the judges.

Guest judge of the day, Prince Kaybee labelled her “the most experienced performer of the day". Her journey was like a roller-coaster ride, with some days filled with great reviews and some not so great as she fought her way to the top. Theatre week, aka hell week, saw Berry’s star steadily starting to rise, and getting noticed slowly but surely, as she received a standing ovation with her rendition of Zendaya’s “Neverland” from the judges and complimented on having strong performance rounds each time.

The rave reviews didn't stop there, once dubbed as phenomenal by Unathi Nkayi and Khaya Dladla for her performances of Craig Lucas’s “Happy”, and Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory”. But the avid-singer also got mixed remarks, more than once, from the judges, like when she gave her rendition of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. Randall thought her performance was not authentic, while Unathi and guest judge Dineo felt she had nailed the song.

Or like the time when she teamed up with DJ Cleo on his collab song with former “Idols” contestant Mmatema “Choose to be Happy”, while Randall figures the song started off well, “it very rapidly descended into cabaret”, a comment he once gave her weeks before for her rendition of Lady Diego’s “You Say”, but oddly won her praises from Unathi and the day’s guest judge Lady Du. In her top six performances, with Oskido as the guest judge, Berry reduced Unathi to tears with her performance of Amanda Black’s “Power”, while Randall said her performance was inspired from the beginning and Oskido calling it a killer performance. In her second half of performances, she further impressed the judges and Oskido commented: “They needed a berry in their stable after she performed Katy Perry’s ’Dark Horse’.“

Berry’s debut single “Ungowami” has also been reported to be charting on the top 10 on iTunes since its release last week, which she also performed at the end of the show. The “Idols SA” finale was a jam-packed party with performances from Mzansi’s finest including Mafikizolo with their newest single Mamezala, including season 16 “Idols SA” winner Zama who performed “Is’thunzi” from her debut album “In the Beginning”. The party was also joined by Oskido featuring “Idols SA” season 16 alumnus Ndoni and Meez, Musa Keys, including the season’s top 10 contestants.

Commenting on this year’s competition, Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said the talent had been truly exceptional and she was proud to be associated with a vehicle that season after season uncovers the talent that South Africa has to offer. “Congratulations to both Berry and Karabo for making it this far in the competition. “I am blown away by their talent and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for them as they join a long line of ’Idols SA’ winners who have since become celebrated stars.”