Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Beverley’s meddling doesn’t sit well with everyone in 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'

Beverley Steyn. Picture: Mzansi Magic

Published 2h ago

Things are finally heating up on Real Housewives of Cape Town and we are now getting the drama that has been lacking since the show made its debut on Mzansi Magic.

The inevitable has finally arrived in this Housewives franchise as tensions mount with the cracks showing.

This week’s episode revealed just how much of a pot-stirrer Beverley Steyn is. Admittedly, she has some pretty messy ways.

Beverley confronted Mrs Leo about bringing her “supermarket Sushi” on-board the luxury yacht where there was a strict “no eating” rule.

Unfortunately for Beverley, Mrs Leo was unapologetic and reminded her, she could have brought “pap and egusi” but opted for sushi, which goes well with champagne on a yacht.

Even RushTush, who was not on board due to being in quarantine, remarked a person cannot serve their guests food.

Beverley was a busy woman in this episode,but her visit to the “Queen of Contantia’s” home took the cake.

Beverley visited Camilla in the hopes they could iron out the finer details for the upcoming sleepover party at Camilla’s home. The conversation turned into a tense moment as Beverley received an outcome she wasn't expecting.

The idea of the sleepover at Camilla’s home was sparked by Mrs Leo and Beverley, who wanted everyone to see the decor, which Mrs Leo was left spooked by on her visit.

Now, Camilla has changed the plans and will instead be taking the ladies to Lady Grace in Greyton. Beverley was not too happy with this but Camilla told her what they did was “brazen”.

After getting into her Ferrari, Beverley sent a voice note about the sleepover and how Camilla had taken over the plans.

If her stirring the pot wasn't enough, she saged Camilla’s home without her knowledge.

Mrs Leo, on other hand, showed where her loyalties lie, more with securing the bag, than attending Rooksie’s son’s coming home ceremony event.

Rooksie did not take kindly to her friend of many years not making her event.

Mrs Leo opted to attend the L’ Ormarins Queen’s Plate, after being invited as an influencer but didn’t bother to drop her friend a message.

We finally met Lulwando “LueMommy” Tukwayo when she attended the L’ Ormarins Queen’s Plate with Mrs Leo.

The Real Housewives of Cape Town airs every Sunday on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, at 7pm

MultiChoice Cape Town Entertainment Pop culture Celebrity Gossip Streaming

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi