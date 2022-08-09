Beverley’s meddling doesn’t sit well with everyone in 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'

Things are finally heating up on Real Housewives of Cape Town and we are now getting the drama that has been lacking since the show made its debut on Mzansi Magic. The inevitable has finally arrived in this Housewives franchise as tensions mount with the cracks showing.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week’s episode revealed just how much of a pot-stirrer Beverley Steyn is. Admittedly, she has some pretty messy ways. Beverley confronted Mrs Leo about bringing her “supermarket Sushi” on-board the luxury yacht where there was a strict “no eating” rule. Unfortunately for Beverley, Mrs Leo was unapologetic and reminded her, she could have brought “pap and egusi” but opted for sushi, which goes well with champagne on a yacht.

Even RushTush, who was not on board due to being in quarantine, remarked a person cannot serve their guests food. Beverley was a busy woman in this episode,but her visit to the “Queen of Contantia’s” home took the cake. Bev is the biggest hypocrite ever & she doesn't even realise it. She's had a problem with Loveline bringing food to the boat but she's sageing someone's house without consent. This woman is too old to be this dizzy. #RHOCapeTown #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/VKgIAEaxgI — The August Mermaid💫 (@paballo_patsa) August 7, 2022 Beverley visited Camilla in the hopes they could iron out the finer details for the upcoming sleepover party at Camilla’s home. The conversation turned into a tense moment as Beverley received an outcome she wasn't expecting.

Story continues below Advertisement

The idea of the sleepover at Camilla’s home was sparked by Mrs Leo and Beverley, who wanted everyone to see the decor, which Mrs Leo was left spooked by on her visit. What makes Bev and Loveline think it's normal to invite yourself and others to someone else's home. For a sleepover? And burning sage without her permission? #RHOCT #RHOCapeTown #RHOCPT pic.twitter.com/9G2G15tVEL — Child of the World (@DoritsBubba) August 7, 2022 Now, Camilla has changed the plans and will instead be taking the ladies to Lady Grace in Greyton. Beverley was not too happy with this but Camilla told her what they did was “brazen”. They're actually being very rude about Camilla's house. #RHOCT #RHOCPT #RHOCAPETOWN pic.twitter.com/89qJ2l02qE — Masa (@Uhu_KeMasa) August 7, 2022 After getting into her Ferrari, Beverley sent a voice note about the sleepover and how Camilla had taken over the plans.

Story continues below Advertisement

If her stirring the pot wasn't enough, she saged Camilla’s home without her knowledge. This is the Camilla I want😂, come reunion loveline will regret saying shit about her house. #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/zfZe38kYc1 — Scripted Shella&Pharmsavi (@Pertu41996561) August 7, 2022 Mrs Leo, on other hand, showed where her loyalties lie, more with securing the bag, than attending Rooksie’s son’s coming home ceremony event. Rooksie did not take kindly to her friend of many years not making her event.

Story continues below Advertisement