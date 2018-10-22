Idols resident judges and Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles. Picture: Twitter

Having Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles on the judging panel did not stop Somizi from being as vivacious and colourful with his comments as we know him to be, and perhaps that's the reason Mzansi is so in love with the local star. Knowles joined the esteemed panel of judges out in Pretoria on Sunday as a guest judge. He is currently in South Africa to promote his latest book, "The Emancipation of Slaves through Music".

The top five contestants, which excluded Nosipho who was sadly eliminated, took to the stage to sing songs chosen from the wooden mic contenders, to show them how it should have been done.

From the top five, Thato seemed to be the night's favourite, singing two local jams and being picked as the first round's favourite of all three resident judges.

Thato sang The Soil's "iNkomo" and Nathi's "Imibuzo". Randall said, "You are the performer who sees beyond this competition because what you have done tonight, in terms of song choice, performances and what you've been doing the last couple of weeks, it makes people think what you will be beyond Idols. What you can be after this competition, whether or not you win."

"The one factor that you have that the others don't have is the biggest smile," he added to which Thato's smile broadened.

Unathi agreed with Mr A, adding that his song choices alone destroyed his fellow competitors.

Niyaaz sang Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes" and Robin Thicke's "Lost Without You", inspiring Mr Knowles to tell his wife that he is lost without her.

All the best for tonight @IdolsSA @NiyaazArendse2 #idolsniyaaz. See you on stage at 17h00 #mzansimagic channel 161. Much love, postive thoughts and strength for tonights show❤💕 pic.twitter.com/2X6JY9eaRj — Isabella April (@Bella_April69) October 21, 2018

Somizi, who has been on his case the past few weeks about his range, enjoyed both performances.

"You must pat yourself on the back and say 'Niyaaz, you did very well'...You deserve to be here, " said Somgaga.

Randall advised him to gain votes from the supporters of those who have left the show through his song choices.

Thando was advised by Somizi to come with smiles and energy next week after her Jennifer Hudson's "Spotlight" and Keisha White's "Weaknesses In Me" performances.

#IdolsThando gets high-praise from all the Judges including @Dr. @MathewKnowles who says she has the look of a super-star down to a tee!



Did you love that raw and passionate take on 'Weakness In Me' by Keisha White? VOTE NOW: https://t.co/v05PGDIg27 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/LWvySdcbsX — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 21, 2018

Unathi said, "I know your pain, I know what you've gone through and I know how you had to fight off the negativity, just from the kids from your school. Nevermind here. Your spotlight is brighter and will take you very far. The second song spoke to the inner female voice we all have".

Knowles added saying "I just want you to believe that you are great," while Randall felt her first song had depth and was one of her best performances thus far.

Idols favourite, for almost three weeks now, Yanga sang "What is Love? by Empire Cast and "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.

Randall thought her song choice was the cleverest from all five contestants and was impressed with how she didn't try to over sing the second song like how many always do.

Knowles had predicted that she could be season 14's winner, earlier in the show, after watching all their performances from the week before.

Lastly but certainly not the least, King B sang Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable", and "Say Something" by A Great Big World.

While Knowles enjoyed both performances, Randall advised him to be consistent and Somizi pointed out, what he always does, that he needs to be honest with his range.

All round, contestants seemed to have done well in their performances, with Unathi dubbing them "the strongest top five" they have ever seen on "Idols SA".

Who will come out on top? Only four more performances left and the winner will be revealed.

