BFFs fallout as the tension boils over on a trip to Greyton in ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’

Tic, tic, tic boom! The pent-up frustrations on “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” has finally exploded. Halfway through the reality show, the cracks are on full display, and the episodes are heating up.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mrs Leo told IOL Entertainment ahead of the reality show's debut that we should "expect to see the shocking reality of how cameras can change one's character”. The truth in that statement is finally coming to light. From the moment the ladies arrived at Camilla’s home for their trip to Greyton, the drama was bubbling under. “The Queen of Constancia’s” home has been a hot topic among the other ladies, thanks to Mrs Leo and Beverley.

With this in mind, of course, Camilla was bound to feel protective of her home and while Thato and Rooksie came prepared for a house tour, Camilla made it clear that it was not on the cards. I’m with Camilla, people can’t just roam around your house without your permission!!! It’s her house and she can react however she wants!! #rhoct — Ndebele Princess 👑🥰 (@Boipsie) August 15, 2022 The fight between Thato and Camilla was quite the rocky start to the trip, and things just went downhill after that, with one fight after another. The squabbles between the ladies just wouldn't die down. Rooksie and Thato were naturally curious and wanted to feed their curiosity when they went wandering around Camilla’s house.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite knowing Camilla’s sentiments on the “mixed feelings” to her home by Loveline, she still saddled along with Rooksie to have a “snoop”. While the loo story is a great cover-up, it’s the initial intention that’s the problem at hand, which is what upset Camilla. So Thato is convinced that her lies are the truth? She forgot what they did and convinced herself that this nonsense story about the loo is the one? #RHOCPT #RHOCapeTown — PositiveVibesOnly (@LeratoLeek) August 14, 2022 However, when she told the ladies this, Thato went from 0 to 100 real quick in asserting herself.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ladies hadn’t even left for their road trip when voices were being raised. During a pit stop on the way to Greyton, Beverely spilt to Thato, in confidence, that she had gone too far and saged Camilla’s house, and she explained how she fears backlash for it. LueMommy’s introduction to the ladies was lost in the drama of the ladies and certainly wasn't helped by Thato having “memory loss” when she introduced herself.

Story continues below Advertisement

As with any “Real Housewives” franchise, there is always some cattiness when it comes to the rooms, and the situation here was no different. All the ladies went to pick a key from a bowl. RushTush found no key in the bowl when it was her turn, thanks to the Loveline’s uninvited guest. The “unpacking” of Thato, Rooksie and Camilla’s tiff had highs and lows. Camilla apologised for her misinterpretation of the situation, and Thato explained her outburst with no apology and spilt the beans on Beverley.

Thato threw Bev under the bus #RHOCapeTown #RHOCPT pic.twitter.com/kQ3a8pJQtE — حبيبي (@yosoythatbitch) August 14, 2022 While secrets were being spilt, Loveline made it clear she wouldn't be standing by Beverley's side when Camilla found out about her saging her home. Talk about loyalty. Well at least she sort of held her down when she found out through Rooksie that the secret was out. This trip should have actually been saged as the fight just kept rumbling on. Admittedly, Thato and Loveline almost brought out the ghetto in each other.