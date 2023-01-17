‘Big Brother Titans’ are here and we had an exclusive stay at Biggie’s house

The highly anticipated border-breaking “Big Brother Titans” has finally hit screens! BBTitans is a fusion of “Big Brother Mzansi” and “Big Brother Naija”, featuring 20 housemates from both countries.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before the eager housemates could move into Biggie’s house, select media, celebrities and influencers got to experience Biggie’s new house for a night’s stay. IOL Entertainment joined in on the fun, and boy were we in for an experience, and quickly learnt that the “Big Brother” experience doesn’t start inside the house. You can imagine the surprise I got when they said they would be taking our phones for the night. I really didn’t know it would be that serious.

Production went all-out to give us a night that was the full “Big Brother” experience. We left MultiChoice City blindfolded to where we were briefed ahead of going to Biggie’s house. Having never been a part of a TV production, getting mic’d, getting a picture taken for a profile was quite the experience. When all this admin, which was starting to take a toll on me, was finally wrapped up, blindfolded we headed to Biggie’s house. Once inside, all the waiting, hunger and thirst we’d experienced was worth it. We got to breathe, eat, drink and experience the “Big Brother” house.

Story continues below Advertisement

The biggie, of course, welcomed us to his new pad, which has an amazing outdoor area, with both a jacuzzi and a pool – pity our stay outside was cut short thanks to Biggie. Biggie’s house, Biggie’s rules. I hope the “Big Brother Titans” won’t be having any of their Saturday night parties cut short due to production getting noise complaints from the neighbours. The night was not a complete slumber party as we got to feel the pressure of living under Biggie’s roof, when our luggage took its sweet time to arrive.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of us had planned to have an outfit change on arrival. Well, we were in for something else when it arrived in the wee hours of the morning. The sun rose quickly after a night filled with laughter, games, plenty of singing, gossiping and some deep conversations, eviction time was upon us. While we were not competing for any money, sadly, the BBTitans are competing for an impressive S$100 000 and I anticipate an interesting 77 days.

The housemates were revealed during a live broadcast helmed by BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi’s Lawrence Maleka, co-hosts for the season. The housemates are young individuals who seem clued up on content trends as most of them are in the content creation space. They are bold and have personalities that appear to be interesting, and two different countries coming together is exciting. The show was filled with electric performances from Boohle, D’Banj, Deep London, and Bontle Modiselle and the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

Media got to enjoy a live viewing of the episode at a star-studded launch hosted by Bonang Matheba at Konka in Soweto. Media personality Bonang Matheba hosts the ‘Big Brother Titans’ media launch at Konka, Soweto. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice “Big Brother Titans” have been trending since the show aired and considering “Big Brother Mzansi” was extremely popular and highly Googled, “BBTitans” should be no different. The names of the contestants are already trending, with viewers all over the continent engaging about the housemates. Ensuring that you don’t find yourself lost the next time you log onto Twitter, here are the names of the Big Brother Titans:

Khosi (SA) Yemi Cregx (Nigeria) Siya aka Juicy Jay (SA)

Olivia (Nigeria) Nelisa (SA) Blaqboi (Nigeria)

Mmeli (SA) Nana (Nigeria) Ipeleng (SA)

Marvin (Nigeria) Thabang (SA) Jaypee (Nigeria)

Yaya (SA) Ebubu (Nigeria) Khehla aka Lukay (SA)

Jenni O (Nigeria) Tsatsii (SA) Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria)