Marc Buckner. Picture: Supplied

Ladies are drooling as M-Net revealed the down-to-earth but blazing-hot Marc Buckner as the next bachelor. After the success of season one, it's no surprise M-Net has announced a second season of "The Bachelor South Africa" roping in the gorgeous Buckner to entice women who are single and looking for love.

Buckner, a multiple property owner and currency trader and investor is easy-on-the-eye, mature, witty, energetic, smart, adventurous and compassionate, globe-trotting action man, who is look for a lady to settle down with.

Marc Buckner is South Africa's second bachelor. Picture: Supplied

When he’s not exploring foreign destinations – often in the company of one of his favourite people in the world, his mom – or analysing economic trends to boost his bank account – you will find Marc in the great outdoors. Hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, sky-diving or enjoying a "picnic with a view" count among his best-loved activities.

It’s just as important to him to build trusting, close relationships. Cooking a meal alongside a loved one and having meaningful conversations over a glass of wine near a crackling fireplace is right up his alley. Another bonus for the ladies: he loves DIY projects and even builds his own furniture. Growing his own vegetable garden is on his to-do-list for when he finds “the one” and starts his own family.

Buckner tried his hand at modelling, doing commercials for many prominent brands and tested his acting chops in small parts in a couple of music videos and movies.

“It opened many doors for me and allowed me to go to exotic places and meet many interesting people, but now I’m about to open the most exciting door of them all – the opportunity to meet my other half on 'The Bachelor South Africa'. I have no preconceived ideas of who this woman should be. Sometimes opposites attract and I can’t wait to invest quality time in getting to know the diverse group of powerful South African ladies who are as keen as I am to put their hearts on the line for love on a television show," said Buckner.

Produced by Rapid Blue, Jason Greer will be at Buckner's side, reprising the role of the show’s level-headed host. Jason will be facilitating the iconic rose ceremonies and serve as the mentor figure to Buckner throughout his Bachelor journey.

* Single or divorced ladies who want to be apart of the show can visit the M-Net website (mnet.tv). Entries close on Wednesday, September 11 at midnight.