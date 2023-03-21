Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle OP evicted from the #BBTitans house

In an unexpected eviction in the Big Brother Titans house, day 63 marked the end of the road for contestants Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle OP. In one of the controversial moments of the show Nana, who was the second evicted house mate of the night, exited the house without embracing or acknowledging anyone in the house.

And it wasn’t just the viewers who were taken aback by this as hosts Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also expressed their surprise at her decision to leave without saying goodbye. “It was not needed,” she later explained. “It would have made me more emotional if I hugged everyone.” However, her explanation left many unconvinced.

Nana also said that of all the contestants, she would miss Yvonne and Justin the most, before cheekily adding that that’s where it starts and ends. She then spoke of her “relationship” with Blaqboi. “I liked the boy at first, but he was my game. Unfortunately, he fell into my trap. I liked him but no.” After being voted out first, Blue Aiva, one of the most talked-about house mates, said despite wanting to stay until the end, she rocked her time in Biggie's house.

"Blue Aiva has been evicted from the big brother house tonight," Big Brother Titans shared on Instagram. "Guess who she hugged and kissed first???" Meanwhile, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Yvonne, Tsatsii and Thabang were the others who were nominated and saved this week. With two house mates, Ipeleng and Ebubu, already having their spot guaranteed in the final, anticipation is building to see who will join them in the finale for the highly coveted US$100,000 grand prize.