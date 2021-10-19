Bollywood star Ajay Devgn switches to survival mode in Bear Grylls reality show

Whenever the name Bear Grylls is dropped into conversation, his survival exploits in the most inhabitable parts of the world immediately spring to mind. He’s been a staple on our wildlife channels since circa 2000 with offerings like “Man vs Wild”, “Bears Wild Weekend”, “Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls”, “Escape from Hell with Bear Grylls”, “Bear Grylls: Mission Survive”, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”, “Bear Grylls: Mission Survive” and “You vs. Wild”, to mention a few.

Right now, there’s a buzz around Bollywood actor, director and producer Ajay Devgn being a guest on Bear Grylls “Into The Wild”. Previously, legendary Tamil actor Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar were also put through their paces on the show. This show is very similar to “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”, where he was joined by actors Ben Stiller, Michelle Rodriguez, Channing Tatum, Kate Winslet, Kate Hudson, James Marsden, Michael B. Jordan and even former US president Barack Obama, to mention a few.

Devgn has been sharing his experience with several media in India as well as on his social media platforms. In an interview with Telangana Today, he said: “My September break to the Indian Ocean worked for me in many ways. It was my first trip ‘Into the Wild’ with Bear Grylls. I’ve done dangerous things in films from the start of my career 30 years ago. “But what I did during the ITW trip with Bear was altogether different. It was scary, thrilling, adventurous, exhilarating and so much more. It also worked as a short personal break.”

Being in the unforgiving ocean certainly got the adrenalin pumping. He continued: “Overall, I can tell you I was in the middle of the deep ocean and Bear was trying to come in a helicopter to rescue me and take me to an island nearby, the waters were perilous. “The wind of the chopper machine and the pressure of the water in which I was immersed neck-deep was very dangerous. Of course, I had full faith in Bear but I must confess, I could barely keep my head above the water.”

In a recent tweet, Devgn wrote: "They say you will never know until you go and so I did! Exploring the uninhabited Islands of the Indian Ocean with Bear Grylls yeh koi khel nahi hai bro! Here are glimpses of our unforgettable journey of Into The Wild premiering 22nd Oct and 25th Oct." Grylls retweeted Devgn's post. He's also been promoting his best-selling autobiography. Meanwhile, fans of the Bollywood star are looking forward to seeing him in "Sooryavansh", a Bollywood action-thriller with Akshay Kumar in the lead.