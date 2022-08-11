Boss moves in new reality show ‘The Queens of Mzansi’

After appearing in six-part reality series “Diamonds and Dolls”, award-winning fashion blogger Paloma “Lolo” Mlunjwana has been cast in the newest reality show “The Queens of Mzansi”. “The Queens of Mzansi” follows five strong, single black women who have been tried and tested in life but still rise to wear their crowns with pride.

Viewers will be given a front-row seat to these captivating personalities and their dramatic lives as they show us what it means to be a modern-day South African woman. Paloma, a 35-year-old from Zimbabwe, is best known for living the lavish life. She met her first “sugar daddy” on sugardaddy.com, a multi-millionaire who helped her elevate her life. The show’s other stars include Samkelisiwe (Samke) Mhlongo, 35, a divorced mother of two from KwaZulu-Natal, and Lucky Mthembu, 30, who was Miss SA Teen 2009, and is a mother to a 2-year-old. Lucky was engaged to someone with a personality disorder and their relationship ended in 2015 after she was brutally assaulted.

And last, but not least, there is Siphelele Petunia Makhanya, a 38-year-old widow and mother to an 8-year-old girl, is from Newcastle in KwaZulu Natal, and Ntombifuthi Mthembu, a 40-year-old businesswoman and a mother of two boys aged 18 and 8. Ntombifuthi is the founder of ArmsNelly Construction, a company named after her parents. At 24, she divorced her first husband and diversified her portfolio by investing in property in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Paloma commented on her time filming the show with her new cast members.

“When I started filming the show the title made me feel awkward. Me … a QUEEN? The term we casually use in group chats and memes suddenly became heavy. “This journey and the ladies @luckymthembu_za @futtie_mthembu @spheshvoluptuous_me @iamsamkemhlongo has shown me that every woman is wearing an invisible crown. The cast are relatable and they openly share the trials and dreams most women experience.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Leaux Leaux (@loloskloset) The weekly topics will range from new romantic relationships and balancing being single moms to managing their businesses and relationships as a group.

