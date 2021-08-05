By tempting fate, the destinies of two tribe members are cut short in ‘Survivor SA: Immunity Island’

After last week’s episode, it was clear that a major game-changer was on the cards. In tonight’s episode of M-Net’s Survivor SA: Immunity Island, all was revealed as the remaining Osindile tribe members were paired.

The catch: whatever happens to one, happens to the other. Tonight’s episode was a shocker as tribe members were paired. Picture: Supplied

With everyone fighting for a chance to stay in the game for as long as possible, this development was risky, to say the least. But, for some, it was the perfect opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Before delving into strategies and alliances, this is what went down.

Tyson and Kiran, given their recent powerplay moves in the game, put a target on their back. With Wardah part of their alliance, she was collateral damage. Several opposing tribe members were keen to destabilise the trio. Meanwhile, Anesu, who was clearly incentivised to turn on her former alliance after they kept her in the dark ahead, plotted to blindside either Kiran or Tyson.

Amy had her eye on getting Tyson, who was paired with Wardah, out. At the only challenge, there was another catch –- no one was going to be sent to immunity island. Anela and Nicole received individual immunity necklaces. Picture: Supplied. It came down to the wire between Nicole, who was partnered with Anela, and Amy, who was paired with Renier. But the individual immunity necklace went to Nicole and Anela.

The bonus was winning a reward, too. They were sent to enjoy the Wild Waves Water Park. Aside from enjoying some fun on the slides, a feast awaited them as well as a proper shower. Nicole’s decision to invite Amy and Renier didn’t sit well with several individuals. Anela also questioned her revealing their alliance and Renier was annoyed over the decision making them expendable in the game.

An exchange between Santoni and Amy got awkward with Santoni refusing to be bullied into a decision and, after failing to get her point across, simply walked away. Back at camp, while the four were off basking in an afternoon of relaxation, Tyson stumbled across four eggs which were turned into a meal for the hungry tribe members. There was clearly a strong caucus in terms of the numbers ahead of the tribal council but it didn’t go as planned.

Tribal council was tense. Picture: Supplied Especially with Wardah having a go at Amy, Kiran butting heads with Renier and Renier challenging members to vote off Chappies. Renier claimed to have an immunity idol. Santoni called his bluff as did Kiran. Things got heated and Chappies, who was gatvol of the same old potshots being taken, made it clear that he was ready to vote.

In the end, Renier’s bluff came back to bite him. He was voted out along with Amy. He said: “I was completely outplayed… and, outplayed, by the game. I was in the perfect mid-back position. Suddenly one twist comes in and Nico snuffs my torch.

“It was a fantastic chapter of my life, having a lifelong dream come true.” Amy wasn’t as accepting of the outcome. Amy wasn’t impressed to have her torch snuffed out. Picture: Supplied She said: “Tied destinies screwed me over a little bit. I think I could have lasted a little longer if I was on my own. But could have, should have, would have; we don’t dwell in the land of conjecture.”