Camilla calls Thato out on her ‘Cucci’ on ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’

Last week’s kumbaya moment is over and the ladies on ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ are back with the drama. The ladies had an eventful time this week, with some of them attending a fashion show after LueMommy and Mrs Leo bagged an invite from luxury African designer Laduma for his MaXhosa Africa store.

Talk about levels, Rooksie and Beverley tagged along for the high-end event, which saw them sitting front row. #RHOCT



That moment ko Maxhosa store sounded and looked very rehearsed and planned 🤢 pic.twitter.com/YjZMWQvkHb — L E B O N E (@LeboneMphahlele) September 18, 2022 Meanwhile, the tension that has been brewing between Camilla and Beverley for sometime threatened to erupt. Beverley is certainly not wrong for saying Camilla and her have a love-hate relationship. One minute the ladies are bonding over getting facial treatments, the next minute they are telling each other to shut up. One would think the “Queen of Constantia” does not swear but when she lost her cool with darling Beverley, she called her a “bitch”.

The ladies headed to Aquila Private Game Reserve planned by new besties, Rooksie and LueMommy. Mrs Leo was touched that two of her friends got together without her to plan something. The rules were laid out for this trip with no drama and no uninvited guests, which is rich coming from LueMommy, who was an invited guest herself. The drama kicked off early on this trip, Beverley was not pleased when she was picked up in a Suzuki, causing the first tiff.

After all she drives a Ferrari, so her standards are pretty high. It’s Uber black or nothing here. Pregnant fairy RushTush finally managed to join the ladies for some fun, surprising everyone with her arrival. Why did they send Bev a Suzuki #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/notryiYgUU — 😝 (@Yosoy4589) September 18, 2022 Camilla wasn’t too happy about the transportation organised for the road trip, there is never pleasing these ladies. During the trip, Beverley and Camilla kept having a go at one another, a clear sign of what was to come.

The road trip was saved by Rooksie laying the law that there would be no drama, despite calling Thato out for not letting her know that she slept at her ex Mohammed’s place. Night one of the trip saw the ladies enjoy a PJ party after the long road trip.The ladies played a game of “Never Have I” and it became quite evident that Mrs Leo is quite the conservative when it comes to sex. Why is Ms Leo's sex life sounding so boring??? 💀 #RHOCapeTown #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/tejLfcsZ0z — 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) September 18, 2022 Beverley was not the only one who caught heat from Camilla, so did Thato. Secrets are always being spilled when it comes to these ladies.

