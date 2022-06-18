Can ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ live up to the high expectations of fans?

Cape Town, the city that’s a country on its own and where most of South Africa’s history began. Cape Town, the city known for its pristine beaches, entertaining nightlife, great white sharks, luxurious wine estates that boast fine cuisine and classy hotels that take your breathe away. It’s home to the most beautiful, not forgetting the most expensive, properties in the country. It is a great tourist destination, and a favourite of many Hollywood stars. One can go on.

As a staunch Durbanite, I can admit that Cape Town is the girl that she thinks she is and now, finally, the city can boast its own franchise of housewives: “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” (#RHOCT). Beverley Steyn, Rushda Moosajee and Thato Montse. The eagerly anticipated reality show drops on Sunday, July 10 at 7pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). The cast members are Rushda Moosajee, Thato Montse, Loveline Abinokhauno, Beverley Steyn, Kutazwa Gqirana, Camilla McDowell and Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo.

The big question is, can these ladies live up to the high expectations that fans have, especially after the disappointing recent seasons of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, “The Real Housewives of Lagos”? And will it be able to compare with the new “The Real Housewives of Dubai”, which is impressing die-hard fans? After all both are set in cities were the jet set party up a storm and travel to on a whim. Loveline Abinokhauno aka Mrs Leo and Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo We would be lying if we said we are not expecting splendour. Like all franchises when they first come out, we look forward to the luxe fashion, drop-dead gorgeous faces and inconspicuous opulence – think the ladies of Beverly Hills (and now Dubai) and forget about Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and her “fashions”.

Following the announcement of the show’s cast, I find myself asking, what will these women be known for? Will it be for their homes? Their businesses? The circles they move in? Or will it be a disappointing mess? Will we be invited into their Fresnaye and Constantia homes or will we have to cope with silly fights aboard the easily accessible boat rides on the waterfront? The stakes are even higher when it comes to the fashion, especially after the Lagos wives pulled out all the stops. Chioma Ikokwu and Carolyna Hutchings are fan favourites with their over-the-top dramatic looks on the show and they slay every week without fail. Camilla McDowell and Kutazwa ‘Rooksie’ Gqirana Even Iyabo Ojo and the self-professed king of all queens, Toyin Lawani, keep viewers on the edge of their seats and force all of us to take fashion notes.

While on the subject of fashion, nobody loves designer labels like our Durban cast members. It’s Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Valentino and Burberry. With these girls you will be asked to authenticate your purchase – ask Mabusi. Durban girls are so serious about the drip that they even tried to create a stokvel for Chanel bags. Talk about being focused! While the Durban and Lagos ladies have really given us the tea and the fashion, I can’t remember what Johannesburg was about and I hope that’s not the case with the Cape Town ladies.

The show has so much potential and I hope to see it. I hope they are as bold as LaConco when she said “Gugul Me”. I hope they always slay even at kiddies’ parties like Carolyna and Chioma. Abeg, I’m here for nice times and enjoyment, including the wahala that comes with it. If there are secrets, be bold as Annie Ludick and tell us. We want drama and your ‘sgaxas’ and we love an over sharing housewife, that includes liars.