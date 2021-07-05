Carla and Thoriso chat about leaving 'Survivor SA: Immunity Island'

Twenty-nine-year-old Carla Gubb and 36-year-old Thoriso M-Afrika were the unlucky two castaways that were voted off “Survivor SA: Immunity Island” on Thursday, July 1. One was blindsided and the other brought it upon herself.

IOL Entertainment chatted to the two about their failed strategies and their exit. What did you think of the turn of events on the last episode? Carla: I didn’t think I was blindsided, but I was. I think it was more of the shock of the alliance I was in; they were working against me.

I knew my name was on the chopping block but I really thought I was safe. It was a complete shock to the system. The alliance becomes like your family, you trust them, and then they go and do that. It was a stab in the back. Carla’s torch is snuffed on ’Survivor SA: Immunity Island’. Picture: Supplied. Thoriso: I saw it coming, but I think the person that gave it away was Kieran.

I thought that they had voted me to integrate themselves with the Zamba core tribe, but I didn’t think it was because of what I consider at best, a misunderstanding. How was your ’Survivor SA’ experience? Carla: It was a spectacular experience. It’s like a real-life board game.

You’re in this amazing simulation with people, with real emotions, real challenges. It’s raw, authentic, genuine, intense. It’s everything that I wanted and more. That’s why I was so sad when I left because I had so much more to give. Thoriso: The thing for me was to just play my heart out and let it at least be elements beyond my control that got me booted and so, having watched the episode and seeing how it’s basically me who did that to myself, is quite sad.

The experience itself was incredible. I had the time of my life. How did you prepare before getting to the island? Carla: I thought that I was mentally prepared to handle it.

I did read a couple of strategy books, but everything you think you know disappears when you’re on the island. Every player is different and no matter how hard you prepare, there is nothing that can save you when you put yourself in a situation. Tribe Zamba at Tribal Council on Thursday. Picture: Supplied Thoriso: In an ideal world, I would have loved to be a part of a women alliance. When I got there, the women were the people gunning for me.

How was filming on the Wild Coast? Carla: If you aren’t cuddling with two people next to you, you will freeze to death. You need to be in the middle of a sandwich in order for your front or back to not freeze off. I wanted tropical water, strategising in clear ocean or flopping around in the shallow waters.

I wish I had the opportunity to go to an international destination. Thoriso: It was freezing but I rather have that then have bugs. I don’t know if I would have coped with bugs. I do wish we had gone overseas, just for the travel component as well. It’s just one of the things you look forward.

Castaway Thoriso. Picture: Supplied Your biggest challenge? Carla: Working with bold personalities. I often clash with people who are arrogant, ignorant and dominant. It was challenging to keep my mouth shut. I’m very opinionated.