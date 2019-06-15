Chezelle Shahada. Picture: Supplied

For Chezelle Shahada "The Voice SA" taught her that she has the potential to do anything she wants to. We caught up with her.



How would you describe your experience on The Voice SA?





I would describe it as an amazing experience!





What have you learnt about yourself?





I've learned that I have the potential to be anything I want to be and also that there's so much about being a performer that I didn't know, e.g., interacting with cameras.





What was the highlight for you?





The highlight for me was Coach Francois Van Coke tuning for me because I didn't expect him to.





What industry lessons/musical lessons will you take away from our experience?





I have learnt about becoming my own brand, being aware that social media is my friend in terms of getting myself out into the world and being heard. I have learned a lot about my voice and what I'm able to do with it.





What's next for you?



