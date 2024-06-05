Christall Kay spills tea on shade and ‘most beautiful kiss’ of her life on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa” is currently the reality show that’s on viewers’ lips, which is no surprise – after all, South African housewives are known for shady drama and piping hot tea. Eight of South Africa’s finest housewives are in Jamaica for a 10-day holiday. All of the housewives have arrived except for Londie London of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, who has yet to make her arrival.

Some of the housewives are making their return to reality TV on the girls’ trip, including Christall Kay of “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” seasons one and two fame. While Kay’s relationship with some of the ladies on the show is not in a good position, her love life while on the island got a boost. “Being in the van with my lover and kissing him all the way to the boat” was the highlight of her trip, Kay said.

“That was the first time I met him in real life and it was the most beautiful kiss I have ever had in my life. We didn’t notice the cameras rolling the entire time,” she continued. “He is 20 years younger than me and everything about that moment was magical.” The reality star was excited and looking forward to being back on screens and hoping to come together with the rest of the ladies, but things took some interesting turns.

“I loved the trip; it was really fun and I have to say that being back in battle was awesome. I can take it and I don’t cower from anyone. I am not afraid to put any of the ladies in their place.” Kay is known to be the belle of the party and known to be in the middle of many arguments on “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, and on “The Ultimate Girls Trip” she tried to clear up a few things that happened on her season but more shouting was done than actual talking. “I was able to explain things as best as I could, but I wouldn’t say I explained it 100% because Lejoy kept interrupting me. Every time I would try and tell my story, she would be there,” said Kay.

Kay came on the trip as friends with Beverley Steyn from season one of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” but things ended on a different note between them. “I was very disappointed with how she treated me on the show. “She wanted to look like a hero, but all she looked like was a two-faced person.” Kay also left the show with a different view of Nonku Williams from “The Real Housewives of Durban”, who she feels fame has changed her the most.

“I noticed that in the way she expected certain things done for her from the service providers and the butler. I noticed that she would always be calling for people to come to her room to serve her like she was the queen.” The singer thinks people should watch “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa” because this is the most drama-filled eight episodes you are ever going to see on flippin’ TV. “It’s got everything from catfights to sisterhood to island romances and the best Tinder dates you can ever watch. It’s got everything: action, drama, laughter and Housewives. It is fantastic.”