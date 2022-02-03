'Come Dine with Me SA' season 7 contestants are hungry for a win

“Come Dine with Me South Africa” is back for a seventh instalment. But don’t be fooled by those happy smiles and clinking of glasses. All the contestants are hungry for the win and not afraid to be a tad duplicitous if the situation merits it.

Securing bragging rights as well as that R10 000 is incentive enough, I suppose. As such, viewers can anticipate a side serving of sarkiness with those three-course meals, varying from Insta-worthy and delicious to unpalatable. And the dining room table is where the real sizing-up begins as the guests rate everything from the plating of the food, the flavours, the attention to detail as well as the graciousness of the host.

It’s also where they gauge the dark horses in the group and those that talk big but fail to deliver on their night to host. This is a reality show I enjoy because there’s always plenty of drama and entertainment, enhanced by the mordacious commentary from narrator Dave Lamb. The season kicks off with a few notable faces, some of whom seize the opportunity to unleash their inner diva.

The contestants are glamourpuss Leago, radio presenter Leah, ex-Sharks rugby player Katt and engineer Nevashnee. Leago is the first host, serving a three-cheese salmon salad starter, fall off the bone lamb shank with parmesan mash for mains and a baked cheesecake to end the night on a sweet note. The contestants from the kickoff episode. Picture: Supplied Leah comes to the party on night two with a butternut and chorizo laksa starter, a lemon and lime chicken with black rice for the mains and a chocolate surprise balloon dessert.

On the third night, Nevashnee has to prove her culinary chops. She serves spicy chicken ramen, prawn curry and masala chai and rounds off the night with a crème brulée. Last but not least, Katt, fully aware of his competition, raises the stakes with his menu of spicy cheese and bacon croquettes, short rib gnocchi and chocolate cheesecake. Criticism is par for the course, even it is behind closed doors only. But viewers have a front-row seat to the murmurings of discontent as certain dishes leave a bitter taste in the mouth of guests, dress codes go pear-shaped and menu tweaks don’t sit well with certain individuals.